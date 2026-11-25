NBC’s Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by Jack McBrayer.
Jack McBrayer’s live special features Mckenna Grace, Leslie Odom, Jr., and backstage access ahead of the 100th parade.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest spotlights new balloons including Bluey, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool, and Mickey.
The Macy’s Parade Studio preview teases new floats like Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut Power Plant, and Tony Sarg’s marionettes.
Before the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Saturday morning (postponed due to severe weather in the NYC area), NBC is offering fans a chance to see how the annual holiday tradition is coming together with the hour-long special Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, live TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on the network (and streaming on Peacock). The special will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer and will feature interviews with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers, actress and singer Mckenna Grace, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. In addition, viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy's Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York, including the iconic characters making their grand return to the parade after decades away.
Creator Taylen Biggs will serve as a special 34th Street correspondent at Herald Square, providing behind-the-scenes coverage of Parade rehearsals on the eve of the 100th march. Along the way, viewers will also meet superfans whose lives have been changed by the parade, while dancers from The Divine Nine Unity Step Team will share a live exclusive preview of their performance. Here's a look at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker (TODAY) behind the scenes as they prepare for the big day. Following that, we have sneak peeks at some of the balloons and floats that will beon display during the milestone event:
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Table Read — 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 16 2026 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights
Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:
Bluey by BBC
Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination
Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.
Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.
The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:
Dashing All the Way by DoorDash
Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's
Hogwarts Holiday by HBO
Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's
Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters
Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow
Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO
Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dashing All The Way by DoorDash is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's Parade All-Stars float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS® Brand is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Hogwarts Holiday by HBO on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
NBC's Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is produced by Done + Dusted. Katy Mullan and Jim Cantiello serve as executive producers.