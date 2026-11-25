Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade

Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off Tonight: Preview

Hosted by Jack McBrayer and kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm on NBC/Peacock, here's your preview for Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary NBC’s Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by Jack McBrayer.

Jack McBrayer’s live special features Mckenna Grace, Leslie Odom, Jr., and backstage access ahead of the 100th parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest spotlights new balloons including Bluey, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool, and Mickey.

The Macy’s Parade Studio preview teases new floats like Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut Power Plant, and Tony Sarg’s marionettes.

Before the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Saturday morning (postponed due to severe weather in the NYC area), NBC is offering fans a chance to see how the annual holiday tradition is coming together with the hour-long special Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, live TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on the network (and streaming on Peacock). The special will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer and will feature interviews with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers, actress and singer Mckenna Grace, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. In addition, viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy's Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York, including the iconic characters making their grand return to the parade after decades away.

Creator Taylen Biggs will serve as a special 34th Street correspondent at Herald Square, providing behind-the-scenes coverage of Parade rehearsals on the eve of the 100th march. Along the way, viewers will also meet superfans whose lives have been changed by the parade, while dancers from The Divine Nine Unity Step Team will share a live exclusive preview of their performance. Here's a look at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker (TODAY) behind the scenes as they prepare for the big day. Following that, we have sneak peeks at some of the balloons and floats that will beon display during the milestone event:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

NBC's Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is produced by Done + Dusted. Katy Mullan and Jim Cantiello serve as executive producers.

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