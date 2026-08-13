Posted in: Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Coven Academy

Coven Academy Set for Freeform, Disney+ & Hulu in October: Teaser

Creator and EP Tim Federle's series Coven Academy is set to premiere in October on Freeform, Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform on Demand.

Article Summary Coven Academy premieres October 1 on Freeform, with the full season streaming October 2 on Disney+, Hulu, and On Demand.

Freeform dropped the first Coven Academy teaser, offering an early look at Tim Federle’s new supernatural YA series.

Set in New Orleans, Coven Academy centers on teenage witches and warlocks at an elite school ruled by power and secrets.

Forbidden romance and ancient supernatural conflict drive Coven Academy as its young coven fights to protect the city.

As we creep closer to the middle of August, our thoughts have turned to the Halloween season. With that in mind, today seems as good a day as any to pass along an official teaser trailer for the new supernatural series Coven Academy, stemming from series creator and executive producer Tim Federle. The upcoming series is set to premiere on October 1st on Freeform at 8 pm ET/PT. The full season will be available the following day on Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform on Demand.

In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they're willing to go to protect their city—and themselves. You can check out the Olivia Rodrigo hit song "Brutal" in the teaser above, and the key art poster and additional details below:

Coven Academy stars Malina Pauli Weissman ("A Series of Unfortunate Events") as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton ("Camp Rock 3," "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires") as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich ("The Family Switch") as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass ("Their Town") as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher ("Boarders") as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen ("White Collar," "90210") as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa ("Chucky," "Final Destination") as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor. The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

Tim Federle ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the upcoming "Romy and Michele" sequel) created Coven Academy and serves as executive producer alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row, and Bronwyn North-Reist. The series is produced by Federle's Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

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