Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos

Creature Commandos: Miko Hamada (Not Danny Pudi) Voicing The Mummy

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey shut down reports that Danny Pudi (Community) was voicing Khalis the Mummy during the second season.

Article Summary Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed Danny Pudi is not voicing Khalis the Mummy in Season 2.

Lorey revealed Creature Commandos Season 2 will feature Miko Hamada as Khalis, correcting the casting reports.

The casting update came directly from Dean Lorey on Instagram as DC Studios chatter around Creature Commandos grows.

Lorey also said Creature Commandos Season 2 is moving ahead quickly, with the creative team already breaking the season.

Whatever the future might hold for the DC Studios adult animated series post-James Gunn and Peter Safran, at least we have one more season of HBO Max and Showrunner Dean Lorey's Creature Commandos to look forward to. With that in mind, Lorey took to social media to correct some casting news that broke that… well, it wasn't true. Danny Pudi (Community, Going Dutch) will not voice Khalis the Mummy during the second season, with Miko Hamada actually taking on the role. "One small correction 👇 There's been a lot of DC talk lately, including reports that Danny Pudi is voicing Khalis in Creature Commandos Season 2. I love Danny, but that one's not true," Lorey shared in an Instagram video. "Khalis the Mummy is voiced by the incredibly talented Miko Hamada, and I want to make sure he gets the credit he deserves. 🧟‍♂️"

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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