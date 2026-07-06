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Creature Commandos S02 Set at 10 Episodes; G.I. Robot: "Massive Story"

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey revealed that Season 2 will run 10 episodes, that G.I. Robot will have a "massive story," and more.

Article Summary Creature Commandos Season 2 is set for 10 episodes, with Dean Lorey confirming the expanded HBO Max return.

Lorey says Creature Commandos Season 2 is deep into production, and the Episode 6 animatic already looks so good.

G.I. Robot will have a massive story in Creature Commandos Season 2, with Lorey calling it one of his favorites.

Dean Lorey also teases David Harbour is hilarious in Creature Commandos Season 2 as excitement builds for 2027.

On July 4th, Showrunner Dean Lorey had some good news to share regarding the second season of DC Studios and HBO Max's Creature Commandos. With production rolling on ahead of its 2027 return, Lorey posted an Instagram video letting fans know he had checked out an animatic for Season 2, Episode 6 earlier that day. In addition, he shared that what he's seen so far "looks so good," that he's "really excited" for fans to see it, and that the artists and directors are killing it." But that was far from all of the updates, with Lorey revealing that Season 2 will run 10 episodes. In addition, Lorey teased that "G.I. Robot has a massive story" during the upcoming season" which is "one of my favorites ever." And for the David Harbour fans out there, Lorey noted that the actor is "hilarious in it."

Here's a look at Lorey's additional updates on the second season:

"I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his April Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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