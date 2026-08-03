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Creature Commandos Showrunner Teases Season 2 Ep. 1/The Bride Scene

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey discussed the creative process behind a scene involving The Bride from Season 2, Episode 1.

Article Summary Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey teased a key Season 2 Episode 1 scene centered on The Bride’s joy.

Lorey said the original animatic matched his script, but fell flat until the art team reimagined the moment.

By focusing on emotion over exact notes, the artists delivered a 1940s musical-style sequence for The Bride.

Lorey also confirmed Creature Commandos Season 2 is progressing fast, with 10 episodes set for a 2027 return.

If you're looking for some interesting insights into the creative process, you really need to check out Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey's One Thing series of social media videos. Dropping on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, each session sees Lorey share "one thing" he learned during the production of several works, including Arrested Development, Harley Quinn, and Jason Goes to Hell. During this edition, Lorey spotlighted production on the first episode of the second season of DC Studios' DCU animated series, revealing what sounds like a very key personal moment for The Bride (Indira Varma) to demonstrate how the creative process flows between writers and artists.

"'Creature Commandos' season 2 had a moment in the first animatic that was exactly what I'd written, and it didn't work. The Bride walks into an airport, closes her eyes, and spins around, and whatever destination she sees when she first opens her eyes, that's where she's going. That's what I put in the script, and that's what I got back, and it was flat. I wasn't feeling her joy," Lorey shared in his Instagram post. "I could have piled on notes. Louder, faster, bigger. Instead, I told them the result I wanted, and what came back is nothing I ever would have thought to ask for."

From there, Lorey noted that he shared with the art team what he was looking for The Bride to be experiencing: a sense of joy and possibility. What they came back with was "straight out of a '40s musical," offering The Bride's point of view, her eyes closed and with destinations swirling around in her mind in a montage that Lorey described as "beautiful" and not something he could've ever imagines. The lesson from the story? Give the art team a sense of what you want the audience to feel, and let them work their magic.

@thedeanlorey Creature Commandos season 2 had a moment in the first animatic that was exactly what I'd written, and it didn't work. The Bride spins at an airport and goes wherever she's looking when she opens her eyes. That's what I put in the script and that's what I got back, and it was flat. I wasn't feeling her joy. I could have piled on notes. Louder, faster, bigger. Instead I told them the result I wanted. What came back is nothing I would have thought to ask for. Favorite Creature Commandos moment? Put it in the comments, I read every one. New eps Mon/Wed/Fri. #creaturecommandos #thebride #jamesgunn #animation #tvwriting ♬ original sound – Dean Lorey

On July 4th, Lorey had some good news to share regarding the second season of Creature Commandos. With production rolling on ahead of its 2027 return, Lorey posted an Instagram video letting fans know he had checked out an animatic for Season 2, Episode 6 earlier that day. In addition, he shared that what he's seen so far "looks so good," that he's "really excited" for fans to see it, and that the artists and directors are killing it." But that was far from all of the updates, with Lorey revealing that Season 2 will run 10 episodes. In addition, Lorey teased that "G.I. Robot has a massive story" during the upcoming season" which is "one of my favorites ever." And for the David Harbour fans out there, Lorey noted that the actor is "hilarious in it."

"I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his April Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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