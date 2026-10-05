Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, peacemaker

Creature Commandos Star Sean Gunn on "Great" Season 2, Dean Lorey

Sean Gunn (Appofeniacs) spoke with us about how production on Creature Commandos Season 2 is going, Maxwell Lord, and his DCU future.

Article Summary Sean Gunn says Creature Commandos Season 2 is mostly recorded and calls it one of his favorite projects ever.

The Creature Commandos star teases “really great” new DCU material but stays tight-lipped on specific Season 2 details.

Sean Gunn praises Creature Commandos creator Dean Lorey, calling his work on the animated DC series awesome.

Beyond Creature Commandos, Gunn highlights his DCU future with Maxwell Lord in Superman and Peacemaker.

When James Gunn took the bold leap to DC initially for The Suicide Squad and later, heading up DC Studios, his brother actor Sean Gunn embraced the jump as well, contributing a bigger role from their Guardians of the Galaxy days at Marvel when he played the Ravager, Kraglin, and the mo-cap incarnation of Rocket Raccoon (with Bradley Cooper voicing the character). Now, he's embraced new opportunities at Warner Bros. with memorable roles in the animated series Creature Commandos as the voice of the popular World War II-era killing machine, G.I. Robot, and reprising his role as the voice of Weasel he originally played in the 2021 film, and on the live-action front, as the influential billionaire CEO of LordTech and Justice Gang founder Maxwell Lord in 2025's Superman and the HBO Max series Peacemaker. While promoting his work in the Magena Lights' indie tech horror film, Appofeniacs, Sean Gunn spoke to Bleeding Cool about teasing his DCU future in the animated series' second season, what creator Dean Lorey meant for the show, Maxwell Lord's presence, and more.

Creature Commandos and Superman Star Sean Gunn Teases His DCU Future in Animated Series and as Maxwell Lord

Bleeding Cool: This is a two-parter, and I'm wondering if there is a way, maybe in a very few words or a single word, that you can describe what season two of 'Creature Commandos' is going to be, and if James has told you anything about maybe a possibility of having a G.I. Robot make his live-action debut at some point?

Gunn: I'm not really at liberty to talk about most of those things. I can tell you that I'm really excited about the DC stuff that's coming down the pike. I've read a bunch of really great stuff, and I've performed some things I'm proud of, both as Maxwell Lord (in the DCU) and in what we've been recording. I think we're mostly done recording season two of 'Creature Commandos,' and it is one of my favorite projects that I've ever done in my career. I'm totally behind it, but I can't talk much about it. I can just say that it's really great. Dean Lorey is such a talented and skilled creator, and what he's been doing for 'Creature Commandos' is just awesome. I can't wait to talk about it with an audience after it's out there, but in the meantime, all I can say is "I'm excited about it" and "Please watch it when it comes out!"

Creature Commandos, which also features the voices of Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Zoë Chao, Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Julian Kostov, and Viola Davis, is available on HBO Max. Appofeniacs, which also stars Aaron Holiday, Jermaine Fowler, Simran Jahani, Michael Abbott, Jr., Will Brandt, Paige Searcy, and Harley Bronwyn, is in theaters.

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