Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Full Gear, Kasper Brothers, Kazuchika Okada, recaps, wrestling, young bucks

Creed Brothers Debut as Kasper Brothers At AEW Full Gear

The former Creed Brothers appeared as the Kasper Brothers after the Young Bucks retained at AEW Full Gear, and The Chadster is furious about their WWE betrayal. 😤

Article Summary The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. 🏆

Julius and Brutus Creed appeared as the Kasper Brothers after the match. 😱

Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW International Championship against Adam Copeland. 🌧️

The raccoons fear the mystery blanket could still deliver a second exciting surprise. 🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨 The wrestlers WWE fans knew as Julius Creed and Brutus Creed just appeared as the Kasper Brothers at AEW Full Gear 2026 after the Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Then the former Creed Brothers joined FTR in attacking the champions and the Motor City Machine Guns. Excuse The Chadster?! The Kasper Brothers couldn't even wait one night before turning their AEW arrival into a personal attack on WWE and everything Triple H built! They have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back with matching amateur-wrestling takedowns! 🔪🤼

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson retained the tag titles against Davis and Doyle in the second main-card match. 🏆😠 The match itself was another offense against orderly sports entertainment: the Bucks survived the massive Don Callis Family challengers and remained champions. That should have been enough crowd satisfaction for one segment. Instead, AEW immediately added two recently departed WWE wrestlers and a fresh title confrontation because Tony Khan apparently thinks viewers deserve developments after matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 📺💢

AEW's official post showed the newcomers joining the post-match chaos. 😱🥊 The Kasper Brothers and FTR attacked the Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns, leaving the champions with another enormous problem and giving fans a new team to anticipate. The Chadster is particularly cheesed off that two former WWE wrestlers could arrive and immediately become the center of a major AEW angle. WWE already settled which company is the best by putting "WWE" in its own company name. What more evidence could any unbiased journalist require? 📊✅

Before Tony Khan unveiled this tag-team betrayal, Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW International Championship against Adam Copeland in the opening match of the main card. 🌧️🏆 AEW then showed Okada continuing after the bell, because apparently a decisive championship result was not dramatic enough. The match involved two major stars, a title, and consequences, all before the tag division produced a surprise arrival. WWE would pace these things responsibly across several quarterly earnings calls. 🙄💼

The Chadster is filing this second report in Bleeding Cool's AEW Full Gear 2026 coverage from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE—costing The Chadster his home, sexual potency, marriage to Keighleyanne, and beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🚗 The raccoons had reinforced their WWE-certified viewing chamber with WrestleMania VHS tapes to stop exciting surprises from leaking through the Roku. The Kasper Brothers walked straight through that protection as if it were a Performance Center security drill. 📼🦝

Worst of all, their appearance did not solve the shelter's blanket mystery. 😰🛏️ Vincent briefly crossed "former Creed Brothers" off the shelter's threat board, but Linda pointed out that Tony Khan has unleashed multiple surprises on the same show before. The family immediately upgraded to Double Debut Condition Red: Hunter taped two copies of WrestleMania 32 over the screen, Stephanie quarantined the remote inside a plastic replica Money in the Bank briefcase, and Shane began rationing crowd pops to one per hour. 🦝🚫

The horror is obvious. If another exciting newcomer emerges tonight, AEW could delight fans twice and teach them to expect wrestling to be fun and unpredictable on a regular basis. 😵‍💫🎉 That kind of expectation could spread from the television into the New Releases aisle, then into the whole wrestling industry, and eventually reach TKO shareholders who have never been trained for spontaneous joy. The Kasper Brothers may have escaped WWE, but the blanket could still be loaded with another attack on safe, orderly sports entertainment. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤📉

AEW Full Gear continues with the Texas Death Match for the World Trios Championship, while the World, Women's World, Women's Tag Team, National Championship, and Anarchy in the Arena matches remained ahead. 🔥📋 Keep following Bleeding Cool's Full Gear coverage while The Chadster reports the results and the raccoons test whether a wall of direct-to-video WWE movies can block a second debut. As Smash Mouth wisely warned, the surprises start coming and they don't stop coming. Auughh man! So unfair! 🎶🦝

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