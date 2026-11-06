Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: criminal

Criminal Co-Creator "Immensely Proud" of Series, "Will Surprise" Fans

Set to hit in January, Criminal co-creator Ed Brubaker shared some insights into Prime Video's adaptation of his and Sean Phillips's Criminal.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Criminal rolls out in January 2027 with Part One: Coward on Jan. 13 and Part Two: Lawless on Jan. 27.

Ed Brubaker says Criminal stayed remarkably faithful, with scenes and dialogue lifted directly from the comics.

Brubaker is immensely proud of Criminal and promises surprises, new twists, and Easter eggs for longtime readers.

After a 16-year journey through failed film and TV starts, Criminal finally arrives as Brubaker envisioned for streaming.

Earlier this week, we were treated to our best look yet at what Prime Video has in store for us in January. That's when the streamer rolls out its live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning Criminal. But this isn't any old streaming series release. Going more of a "graphic novel" route, we have all four episodes of Part One: "Coward" debuting on January 13th, 2027, followed by all four episodes of Part Two: "Lawless" on January 27th, 2027. Shortly after the official teaser and new image gallery went live, Brubaker headed online to share early thoughts on the season, what viewers can expect from the adaptation, and more.

"It's been a long and very winding road getting to this day. Something like 16 years ago I had CRIMINAL set up as a movie, and it felt like it was about to happen, but like most things in Hollywood, it didn't. I went through this a few times, and then I basically gave up on that dream and moved on. Then in 2018-2019 I had the idea of turning it into a TV show instead, as a way to break the format of streaming delivery. Tell discreet stories that are self-contained but link to each other – just like we do in the comics. And a lot of producers and execs seemed very excited by this at the time. I actually wrote the first few drafts of the pilot and TV pitch in 2019-2020, and we even had a huge director attached, but then the whole world shut down for the pandemic and it all went away," Brubaker began his most recent online post, "CRIMINAL ROLLOUT FINALLY BEGINS…"

"I'm immensely proud of how this show turned out, and I think as fans of the books and me and Sean's work, you'll be especially pleased with how faithful the show feels to the world of the comics, and how close the adaptations are to the books. There are literally scenes you can compare one-to-one with the books, even lines of dialog or voice-over here and there," Brubaker continued, reassuring fans concerned with how the adaptation handles the original work. "And Sean Phillips' art is all over the show. He actually painted every image in the main titles, some bits of which you can see in that trailer, but when you see the whole title sequence it is going to blow your mind. And there's a lot of background art in the show itself that's by Sean too. So keep your eyes peeled as you watch."

That said, Brubaker also noted that "the nice thing about adapting your own work is, I'm always interested in doing some different things with the adaptation to make it more interesting for me, and our writers and directors had some great ideas as well." That means there will be "stuff that will surprise even the closet readers of the books" and "a lot of Easter Eggs for those same close readers."

Praising the "many amazing people along the way – producers, writers, directors, musicians, editors, a murders row of actors, a huge crew of artists and costumers and stunt folks and carpenters, and the list just goes on," Brubaker revealed that the production was "the biggest and hardest thing" he's ever done in his 20 years of experience in television. "And by the end of it all, after post-production, so many months of editing and reediting and rewriting and ADR recording and reshoots and scoring, I found it was also one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," he added.

Prime Video's Criminal begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky's older brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past, and Mallory (Emilia Clarke), Ricky's girlfriend, who fears what he'll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?

CRIMINAL: PART 1: "COWARD" (JANUARY 13th): Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can't run from.

CRIMINAL: PART 2: "LAWLESS" (JANUARY 27th): 20 years ago, Tracy Lawless chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled and face what it really means to be a Lawless.

The cast for Criminal includes Hunnam, Clarke, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country), Gus Halper (Rustin), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Kadeem Hardison (The Chi), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), and Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale), Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Boys in the Boat), Lawrence Kao (Walker: Independence), Kyle Bradley Davis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Aina Brei'yon (Dark Matter), Robert Lee Hart (Chicago PD), Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), and John Pyper-Ferguson (Suits).

Prime Video's Criminal is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, and executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross, along with co-executive producers Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc.

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