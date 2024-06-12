Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, criminal, ed brubaker, prime video, sean phillips

Criminal: Jones III, Xavier, Burgess Join Prime Video Series Adapt

Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess have joined Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal.

Just because we had a chance to celebrate filming on Prime Video's live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker (Westworld, Batman: Caped Crusader) and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal didn't mean we were done passing along some more impressive casting news. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), and Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale) had joined the cast in recurring roles.

Jones II's Chester, crime boss Sebastian Hyde's (John Hawkes) fearsome chief enforcer. Much like a seven-foot-tall man becoming a basketball player whether he likes it or not, Chester was drafted into the criminal life for his size and fearsomeness. He's no sadist, relying on his reputation and intelligence to get his way. He speaks softly most of the time, but the threat of sudden and deadly violence is always there. Xavier's Terry, another criminal, is a good friend of Leo (Charlie Hunnam), a tough armed robber with a big heart, stepdad to Angie (Aliyah Camacho), and the love of Greta's (Adria Arjona) life. Burgess's Delron is a large man with a large appetite and large emotions. Delron is facing a trial in the next few days, and he's at the mercy of a few powers that be in the criminal organization he works for.

The Prime Video series also stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country), Gus Halper (Rustin), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul). Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). In addition, writer-directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Masters of the Air) have been tapped to direct the first four episodes and executive-produce. Here's a look at Phillips's post confirming the start of shooting on Monday:

Brubaker and Phillips are considered by many to be one of the most acclaimed teams in the history of comics, having spent over two decades creating such hits as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others. In fact, the "grand masters of crime comics" have seen their best-selling library of graphic novels translated around the world in over a dozen languages – with Criminal as the best-selling, internationally-published graphic novel series.

Brubaker has left an impressive imprint during his time with the comics industry, penning key arcs for Marvel & DC Comics – including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America, including creating the character of the Winter Soldier. Along with already impressive television work, Harper is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached) and Everybody Knows (named as a "Best Crime Novel of the Year" by The New York Times for 2023).

"'Criminal" is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," shared Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly-owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen." Prime Video's Criminal is executive produced by Brubaker and Harper, alongside Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer, with Amazon MGM Studios producing the series.

