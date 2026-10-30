Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Ending Its Run with Season 20, Set for 2027

Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution will be ending its run in 2027 with its upcoming 20th season.

Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution will be wrapping up its caseload with the upcoming 20th season, with the streamer announcing on Friday that the 2027-debuting Season 20 will be the long-running procedural's final run. "It's hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," shared showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer in a statement. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors, and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades. We're looking forward to sharing season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past during the most recent season. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars included Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The Paramount+ series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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