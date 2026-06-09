Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E04: "The Witching Hour" Images Released

Check out the images for the next chapter of Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution, S19E04: "The Witching Hour."

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 4, "The Witching Hour," gets a tense new preview ahead of this week's drop.

After Voit receives a letter from an apparent admirer, alarm bells ring and the BAU faces a dangerous new threat.

"The Witching Hour" is directed by Adam Rodriguez and written by Carlton William Gillespie for Paramount+.

The episode teases The Fan, a precise and ruthless UnSub whose obsession with Elias Voit pushes the BAU to the edge.

Who wouldn't want to get a letter from their biggest fan, right? But when it's Voit (Zach Gilford) getting the letter, there are any number of reasons for the red flags to start going up. That's where things stood by the time the final credits rolled on last week's episode of Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19. Now, we have a look at what's in store this week with the release of the official image gallery for S19E04: "The Witching Hour" (you can tell from the title alone that this isn't going to be a pretty one).

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Ep. 4: "The Witching Hour" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 4: "The Witching Hour": Directed by Adam Rodriguez and written by Carlton William Gillespie, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with an official overview and more:

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The Paramount+ series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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