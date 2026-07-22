Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Finale Preview: A Deadly Face-Off

With only hours to go until the Season 19 finale hits, here's our preview for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E10: "Badder Blood."

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 finale “Badder Blood” sets up a deadly showdown between Voit and The Fan.

Voit’s escape raises bigger questions, with signs he’s hunting James Crowley instead of simply running free.

The BAU uncovers The Fan’s true identity, but he stays ahead and lures them into a trap tied to Rossi’s past.

The finale preview teases high-stakes twists, a tense sneak peek, and Clark Gregg’s return as FBI Director Ray Madison.

It's all come down to this, folks: the Season 19 finale of Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution. Once again, the show's writers have found a way to outdo themselves when it comes to the big builds-up – and this season's is a nailbiter. Voit's (Zach Gilford) free – and he's on a mission. But the fact that he didn't kill the guards suggests he escaped with a mission. That mission seems to be a face-off with James Crowley, aka The Fan (Justin Kirk). The image gallery released for S19E10: "Badder Blood" finds Holly Voit (Alison Nordahl) a captive of The Fan's, so it's pretty easy to connect the dots – but we have a feeling that there's something we're missing. With that in mind, here's a preview for the season finale:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Ep. 10: "Badder Blood" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 10: "Badder Blood": The BAU identifies the Fan's true identity, but he is one step ahead, leading them into a trap at a location tied to Rossi's past. Clark Gregg returns as Ray Madison, Director of the FBI. Written by Christopher Barbour, here's a sneak peek and image gallery for Thursday's season finale:

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The Paramount+ series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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