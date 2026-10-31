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Criminal Minds, Mister Miracle & WWE Crown Jewel: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, Mister Miracle, Scrubs, Rules of Prey, WWE Crown Jewel, Dexter, and lots more!

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with cancellation fallout and the series set to end with Season 20.

Mister Miracle, Scrubs, Stargate, and Rules of Prey join a packed TV lineup with previews, casting news, and reactions.

WWE Crown Jewel and SmackDown updates bring wrestling into the mix, alongside Mick Foley’s headline-making political take.

Dexter, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, PUBG, and more round out a fast-moving dispatch for Criminal Minds fans and TV buffs.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Mick Foley, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Boston Blue, Mister Miracle, Stargate, Scrubs, Rules of Prey, SAG-AFTRA/Animation, PUBG, Harley Quinn, WWE Crown Jewel, Dexter, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 31st, 2026:

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Promo Trailer Teases Big Crossover Event

Mick Foley Trashes Donald Trump, Urges Americans to Vote Democrat

Criminal Minds: Vangsness Got Cancellation News "90 Min" Before We Did

Boston Blue S02E04 Preview: It's a Different Kind of Killer Shark

WWE SmackDown Preview: Very Nice, Very Evil, Very Special Episode

Mister Miracle: Mackenzie Davis on King & Gerads' "Beautiful" Story

Fire Country S05E04: "Winners and Losers" Preview: A Surprise Rescue

Stargate: Michael Shanks "Surprised" by Amazon's Schaeffer Series News

Sheriff Country S02E04 "Maria" Preview: Deadly Manhunt, Family Secrets

Madden: Frank Caliendo Offers Take on Nicolas Cage-Starring Film Clip

Criminal Minds: Evolution Ending Its Run with Season 20, Set for 2027

Scrubs: Donald Faison Shares S02E05 Final Moments, Claymation Style

Rules of Prey: Outerbridge, Thompson & Klein Join Jensen Ackles Series

SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Animation Deal: 12.6% Wage Increase & More

PUBG Live-Action Series In Development from Donald Glover, Netflix

Death Stranding Isolations: Kojima Productions Drops Official Teaser

Kemi Badenoch On Her Love For The Adult Harley Quinn

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Update: New Riyadh Venue Listed Online

Dexter PTSD: Lithgow & Benz Reflect on THAT Season 4 Shock Ending

Sir Patrick Stewart, James Gunn/DCU & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

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