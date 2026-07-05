Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: RJ Hatanaka Talks Green-Garcia Dynamic, Voit & More

Criminal Minds: Evolution star RJ Hatanaka on the Green/Garcia dynamic, Showrunner Erica Messer, being Zach Gilford's trailer mate, and more.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution star RJ Hatanaka reflects on Tyler Green’s growth from vigilante to valued BAU member.

Hatanaka shares how Tyler Green and Penelope Garcia’s bond evolved, praising Kirsten Vangsness’ warmth and chemistry.

He opens up about Tyler’s PTSD, the Criminal Minds set’s supportive culture, and Erica Messer’s leadership as showrunner.

RJ Hatanaka teases Elias Voit’s latest twist, Justin Kirk’s “The Fan,” and his offscreen trailer bond with Zach Gilford.

As one of the new additions to the cast of Criminal Minds in its Evolution era, starting at Season 16, RJ Hatanaka's Tyler Green has had quite a path to the BAU from former military intelligence turned vigilante, as he crossed paths with notorious serial killer Elias Voit, aka Sicarius (Zach Gilford), who murdered his sister, Alison. As he infiltrated Voit's group, Green's quest for revenge had him crossing paths with the BAU, who also had an interest in capturing Voit. With Voit finally captured and embracing his new role as an informant while serving life in prison in season 19, Green acclimated himself to the BAU, forming a bond with the group's resident IT specialist, Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Hatanaka spoke to Bleeding Cool about how far along Green has come, Green-Garcia's dynamic, working with showrunner Erica Messer, dealing with Green's PTSD, the series' latest twist on "The Fan," having Gilford as a trailer neighbor, and season 19 guest stars. The following contains spoilers for the latest episode, "The Furies."

Criminal Minds: Evolution Star RJ Hatanaka on Green-Garcia Dynamic, Green's PTSD, Zach Gilford's Elias Voit, Justin Kirk & More

BC: When you joined the cast of 'Criminal Minds' as one of the first additions of the 'Evolution' era, playing Tyler Green, how did you feel you fit in then, and how do you feel in your fourth season?

Hatanaka: Joining this cast was a real honor. It's a show that I watched growing up and have tremendous respect for. Tyler was a mess when he came in season 16. He was very close to the end of his rope, and Garcia, on purpose or inadvertently, whichever, saved his life, so to see where he was then and then think about now us being in episode 7 of season 19 that aired this week, I think that it gives me tremendous joy as an actor to have been able to play that storyline, take this character from being an absolute mess to a very functional member of this team, and as someone who's continuing to learn on the fly in these high pressure situations. It is very joyful.

What did you like about developing that chemistry with Kirsten and developing that Green and Garcia dynamic and relationship?

Kirsten is one of the loveliest people that I've ever met. She's quite a unique, singular individual, so getting to work with her immediately puts me at ease. I think our chemistry and how we got along was a big reason why I was made a series regular in season 17, so I'm forever grateful to her for being such a generous person and actor. Tyler has now…like that relationship still informs a lot, but now that he's part of the team there, they're in this lovely place that is adding to the team dynamic.

How did you like developing Tyler with Erica all these years, and what's she like as a showrunner?

Erica is an unbelievable boss, and there are about 200-300 people who we work with every day who I think would all say the exact same thing, and that is a very rare thing to be such a kind leader. The conversations about Tyler have been very upfront. I will always remember the day when they told me that they were going to keep me and try to make my series regular; that was a big moment for me, my family, and my career. I can't say enough nice things about her. As we're going toward the end of season 19 here and we're halfway through filming season 20, the show keeps getting better.

Given the series themes and how prominent dealing with trauma is, and Tyler's PTSD, how do you prep yourself as an actor to try to go through those motions? Was there something that maybe some of the other cast members recommended, or some note from Erica?

No, I'm having a lot of joy in enjoying this moving train in a way, right? The show's been around for 19 seasons, airing; we're working on the 20th. Like, it is a moving train. Part of the reason why they brought me in is I'm always very well prepared, and I'm also willing to dive into any material like this, and I take a lot of pride in that. I love getting as much juicy stuff as I can in these scenes, and really giving it my all, and it is true that while it's all very emotional and the subject matter is very intense, you're definitely right about that. It's a very kind group of people, and everyone on the crew and cast really supports each other in a really lovely way, so while we're dealing with this heavy-duty stuff, it's nice when they yell cut to making jokes, talk about how your life is going, get help through certain things, and support in many different ways.

Given the show's nature that you're playing that one side of the law and Zach coming up the other, they're building up all these seasons with his character, Voit, and everything. Do you regularly converse with Zach about how you guys came up in the show, now that his character is serving as a Hannibal Lecter advisory role this season? Of course, that reveals in the recent episode we finally saw "The Fan" (Justin Kirk) reveal himself to Voit.

I think that Zach has done a great job in his time on the show. That reveal at the end of episode 7, where things are flipped on Voit, is because Zach has played it. He's generally quite a confident actor, and his character is quite confident, so seeing him completely have the rug pulled out from under him in whatever way that we'll find out a week from today, that was really fun. Zach, as a person, is a great guy. We have shared a trailer, which I'm not sure the fans understand, but there are these big, long trailers that are divided into two, and there are two of them, so each person has their trailer mate. Zach and I share a trailer, and so it's funny, you hear them preparing, you sit on this stoop and talk to them. You're out there, so he's a very talented actor and a good guy, so we've had a lot of fun.

I know this series has had such a long history, and last season you got Matthew [Gray Gubler] back, at least for that episode. Are there any favorites you hope to see of the originals or other past cast members in Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Yeah, I love seeing what Erica and her team come up with because they create these dynamic characters, and so there are a lot of talented actors who want to play them. I mean, that's how that happens, right? You write a great role, like people are going to want to play it, so this season we're very lucky to get Justin Kirk, because I think he does something very unexpected with the character, and we're lucky to have him. That also goes for a lot of people. We have Felicity Huffman and Linda Lavin, so there are these amazing people who come to work on our show. I like sitting back and just getting surprised several times throughout the season with these legendary people that they bring in.

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, which also stars Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez, stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!