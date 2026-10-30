Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Vangsness Got Cancellation News "90 Min" Before We Did

According to Criminal Minds: Evolution star Kirsten Vangsness, the team didn't get much of a heads-up before the cancellation news went live.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution will end with Season 20 in 2027, despite Paramount+ renewing the series just seven months ago.

Kirsten Vangsness said the Criminal Minds team learned of the cancellation only about 90 minutes before fans did.

Erica Messer said the cast and crew were suddenly navigating the end, fueling questions about the timing of the decision.

While addressing the Criminal Minds ending, Vangsness also hinted she hopes there could still be more stories to tell.

Earlier today, the news came down that Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution would be wrapping up its caseload with the upcoming 20th season, set to hit screens in 2027. The news came a little more than seven months after Paramount+ announced a Season 20 green light, with the timing and decision raising some questions. In her statement, Messer noted that the creative team found themselves "suddenly navigating the end of this chapter," giving the strong impression that the team wasn't given much of a heads-up before the announcement went live. Shortly after the news hit, Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia) took to social media to address the show ending and its long run, while also holding out hope that there may be more stories to tell. In the comments section of her post, Vangsness was asked if the team found out when the fans did. "Yes. Yes, we sure did," Vangsness responded. Later, she would add, "I want to be clear I found out today, like 90 min before you did."

Here's a look at Vangsness' two responses regarding when the team was notified that the series would not be returning:

"It's hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," shared Messer in a statement that was released on Friday. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors, and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades. We're looking forward to sharing season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."

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