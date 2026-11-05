Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: criminal

Criminal Teaser: Prime Video's Brubaker-Phillips Adapt Set for January

We've got the teaser and images for Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal, with Part One set for January 13th.

On Thursday, Prime Video rolled out our best look yet at the streamer's upcoming live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal. But there's much more to pass along than just the official teaser and an impressive image gallery. All four episodes of Part One "Coward" will debut on January 13th, 2027, followed by all four episodes of Part Two "Lawless" on January 27th, 2027.

Prime Video's Criminal begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky's older brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past, and Mallory (Emilia Clarke), Ricky's girlfriend, who fears what he'll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?

CRIMINAL: PART 1 "COWARD" (JANUARY 13th): Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can't run from.

CRIMINAL: PART 2 "LAWLESS" (JANUARY 27th): 20 years ago, Tracy Lawless chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled and face what it really means to be a Lawless.

The cast for Criminal includes Hunnam, Clarke, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country), Gus Halper (Rustin), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Kadeem Hardison (The Chi), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), and Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale), Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Boys in the Boat), Lawrence Kao (Walker: Independence), Kyle Bradley Davis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Aina Brei'yon (Dark Matter), Robert Lee Hart (Chicago PD), Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), and John Pyper-Ferguson (Suits).

Prime Video's Criminal is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, and executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross, along with co-executive producers Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc.

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