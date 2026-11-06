Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Criminal, Yellowjackets & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, SNL, Criminal, The Rockford Files, Yellowjackets, It: Welcome to Derry, and much more!

Article Summary Criminal headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a fresh teaser for Prime Video’s Brubaker-Phillips adaptation.

Get the latest on Yellowjackets Season 4 and It: Welcome to Derry Season 2, including Bill Skarsgård’s return.

TV preview highlights include Law & Order: SVU, SNL, Elsbeth, 9-1-1, Cupertino, and Dexter: Resurrection.

More TV updates cover The Rockford Files, Bad Monkey, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Scrubs, and Saved by the Bell.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Cupertino, Law & Order: SVU, SNL, Elsbeth, 9-1-1, Saved by the Bell, Scrubs, The Rockford Files, Bad Monkey, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Yellowjackets, It: Welcome to Derry, Criminal, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 6th, 2026:

Dexter: Resurrection: Your Late-Night S02E02: "Young Blood" Preview

Law & Order Season 26: Check Out Our S26E05: "Rage Bait" Preview

Cupertino S01E05: "Celeste" Preview; Big Sunday Programming Note

9-1-1: Nashville S02E04: "In Cold Blood" Preview: Serious Turbulence

Law & Order: SVU S28E05: "Forsaken" Preview: Jalen Brunson Guest Stars

SNL Promos: Druski Has Something In Common with The Strokes & More

Elsbeth Might Need a Mulligan: Here's Our S04E04: "A Bad Lie" Preview

Eternally Yours S01E05: "Steve's Dream" Preview: Blood Flow Woes

9-1-1 Season 10 Ep. 4: "Imposter Syndrome" Preview: No Good Deed

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E05 Preview: Missy Moves Out?!?

Saved by the Bell: Gosselaar Feels Peacock Canceled Revival Too Soon

Scrubs: Sarah Chalke on JD & Elliot's Future & THAT Fantasy Sequence

The People v. Gorilla Grodd Wraps; "More Intense" Jimmy Olsen: Gisondo

The Batman: Part II – Scarlett Johansson On Her "Hard To Crack" Role

AEW Dynamite Review: Blood & Guts Turns Jacksonville Into a War Zone

The Rockford Files Sets January Preview; Jim Rockford's Hotline Live

Bad Monkey Season 2 Trailer: Vince Vaughn-Starrer Returns in December

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series Intros Vanger Family & More

Yellowjackets Season 4 Official Trailer: Were They Saved or Cursed?

It: Welcome to Derry S02: Bill Skarsgård Set to Return, Mum on Details

Criminal Teaser: Prime Video's Brubaker-Phillips Adapt Set for January

SNL, Chucky/Nicki Minaj & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!