Posted in: Critical Role, TV | Tagged: Daggerheart, Holodive

Critical Role Teams With Holodive For Shattered Legends

Critical Role has teamed up with Holodive for a special Daggerheart one-shot episode, as Shattered Legends will air sometime in November

Article Summary Critical Role teams with Holodive for Shattered Legends, a new Daggerheart one-shot adventure set in Exandria.

Matthew Mercer GMs as Marisha Ray joins Hololive talents Nerissa Ravencroft, Mori Calliope, Shiori Novella, and Gigi Murin.

Critical Role’s Shattered Legends will stream on YouTube and Beacon, with Japanese subtitles available on YouTube.

Beacon members get exclusive Session Zero and Cooldown extras, with merch and a global promo tour still to come.

Holodive has teamed up with Critical Role for a special one-shot episode, as the two will present Shattered Legends. Serving as the first collaboration between the storytelling and media company and the Japanese virtual talent group, which creates various entertainment experiences, the two will collide in a unique adventure set in Exandria, the setting for Critical Role's first three campaigns. We have more details here as it will happen sometime in November, most likely the week of Thanksgiving, since they tend to plan episodes that don't fit the current campaign at the end of every month, and it will air on YouTube and Beacon.

Holodive x COVER Corporation: Shattered Legends

Sponsored by Ultra PRO, the Daggerheart actual play miniseries brings together cast members from both groups for a new adventure that's canon to Critical Role's world of Exandria. Critical Role co-founder Matthew Mercer will lead the adventure as the Game Master, with Hololive's Nerissa Ravencroft, Mori Calliope, Shiori Novella, and Gig Murin joining fellow Critical Role co-founder Marisha Ray at the table. Together, they'll shape the story using Daggerheart, the collaborative fantasy roleplaying game from Critical Role's publishing arm, Darrington Press. A 2026 Gold ENNIE Award winner, Daggerheart brings players together to build worlds and tell stories of brave heroics. Hope and Fear shape how the story unfolds, while illustrated cards make it easy to explore characters' backgrounds and abilities.

Fans can watch campaign episodes on Critical Role's, Nerissa Ravencroft's, and Hololive English's official YouTube channels, as well as Beacon. Beacon members can also go behind the scenes with an exclusive "Session Zero" focused on character creation and backstories, plus post-episode "Cooldown" discussions with the cast. Japanese subtitles will be available for every episode exclusively on YouTube. Along with an upcoming promotional convention tour in North America, Europe, and Asia, exclusive merchandise and future updates about the collaboration will be announced at a later date.

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