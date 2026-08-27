Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Crouch End, prime video, stephen king

Crouch End: Stephen King Short Story Set for Prime Video Series Adapt

Stop us if you have heard this before: a Stephen King story is being adapted into a Prime Video series: the London-set "Crouch End."

Article Summary Stephen King’s London-set horror story Crouch End is headed to Prime Video as a six-episode series adaptation.

Crouch End marks the first Stephen King adaptation produced in the U.K., with Paul Tomalin writing and Tom Shankland directing.

Prime Video calls Stephen King’s Crouch End a Lovecraftian thriller blending visceral crime drama with supernatural mystery.

Nicole Clemens and Tom Shankland praise Stephen King’s Crouch End as a cinematic, original, and thought-provoking series.

Stephen King has yet another of his stories coming to the screen. Crouch End, his horror story set in London, will get a series adaptation at Prime Video, according to Variety. The series will run for six episodes and will also be the first King adaptation produced in the U.K. Paul Tomalin ("Bodies") will adapt the story, with Tom Shankland ("Berlin Noir," "The Serpent") directing. Executive producers include Tomalin, Shankland, Damien Timmer, Rebecca Keane, and Ben Irving.

Stephen King Goes Across the Pond

London never sleeps deeply, and its dreams are uneasy. When global movie star Doris Freeman bursts into a London police station claiming that strange phenomena are behind the disappearance of her husband, police inspector Ted Vetter must investigate whether she's telling the truth, whether she could be a murderer, or whether there's something even more chilling at play.

"Stephen King is one of the defining storytellers of our time, and we're thrilled to bring his Lovecraftian tale to life in London with 'Crouch End,'" said Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. "Paul Tomalin brings a singular, character-driven vision to the series and, paired with Tom Shankland at the helm, plus the first-class production teams at Mammoth Screen and Fifth Season, this show will grip audiences worldwide with its visceral crime thriller and supernatural mystery." Shankland added, "I've been a Stephen King super-fan forever. The chance to work with this great team and bring his utterly brilliant London mystery to life is beyond exciting — 'Crouch End' will be cinematic, original and thought-provoking in equal measure."

How many King adaptations do you think come out every year now? Three, four? It feels like even more. I have read this one, and I did enjoy it. It should make for an interesting mini-series.

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