Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Crowd Control, Jacquis Neal

Crowd Control Season 2 Trailer: Dropout Series Returns Next Month

Crowd Control returns to Dropout for Season 2, starting on August 3rd, as comedians improvise their way through a tough stand-up crowd.

Article Summary Dropout brings Crowd Control back for Season 2, with Jacquis Neal hosting the improvised stand-up competition.

Crowd Control Season 2 premieres August 3 on Dropout, with new episodes arriving every other Monday.

Each Crowd Control episode challenges comedians to build sets from audience prompts with no prewritten material.

The Crowd Control Season 2 trailer teases a bigger round of comics facing tough crowds and tougher improv twists.

Dropout announced that it has brought back one of its new series from last year, as Crowd Control will return for a second season next month. We weren't sure the show would return after seeing the mixed reviews for Season 1, but we're happy to see that Jacquis Neal will host another round of comedians trying to improvise through a stand-up session with a tough crowd and even tougher prompts to overcome. We have a great lineup of comedians taking the stage who look to absolutely kill it this time around. Enjoy the trailer here, as Season 2 premieres on August 3rd, with new episodes released on the platform every other Monday.

Crowd Control Returns For Season 2 on August 3rd

Hosted by Jacquis Neal and narrated by Chioke I'Anson, each episode features three comedians competing in a battle of crowd work, where every set is improvised, and no prewritten material is allowed. Comedians must build their sets using prompts they receive and audience interactions, who then vote to determine the winner. Comedians competing in this season include Taylor Tomlinson, Nicole Byer, Bobby Moynihan, Joel Kim Booster, Aaron Branch, Cameron Esposito, Gianmarco Soresi, Reggie Watts, Dylan Adler, Bob the Drag Queen, Raphael Chestang, Tony Baker, Ron Funches, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Debra DiGiovanni, Kristin Key, Dulcé Sloan, Demi Adejuyigbe, Roz Hernandez, Amber Ruffin, Jordan Myrick, Guy Branum, Emily Catalano, Drew Lynch, Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian, Grant O'Brien, Jeff Arcuri, Sabrina Jalees, and Sasheer Zamata.

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, including Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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