Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: PS5

Crunchyroll Will Be Getting a Dedicated Anime Hub On PS5 This Spring

Finally moving forward on something fans have been asking for, Crunchyroll will finally get a dedicated hub on the PlayStation 5.

Article Summary Crunchyroll is getting a dedicated PS5 hub, giving anime fans a new home space within the PlayStation 5 experience.

The new Crunchyroll PS5 hub will let users discover anime, launch the full app, and explore anime-inspired games.

Sony announced the Crunchyroll hub at the Anime Future Forum, with the new PlayStation 5 feature set for Spring 2027.

Crunchyroll says the PS5 hub will connect anime and gaming fans, building on its growing partnership with Sony.

Crunchyroll has been given a new platform for anime fans to get their fix, with a dedicated hub on the PS5. Announced during the inaugural Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Hideaki Nishino confirmed that they will add a new dedicated anime space within the PlayStation 5 home experience, as you'll be able to find all things anime and stream content from the platform, as well as play anime-inspired games, from this hub. We have more info below, as this new space will launch sometime in Spring 2027.

Crunchyroll Gets a Dedicated Home For PS5 Users

Anime and gaming have deeply engaged and overlapping fan communities, and the new experience will bring those worlds closer together on PS5. Whether longtime anime fans or discovering a series through a game, character, or world they already love, players will have a dedicated place to discover anime and anime-inspired games and easily access the full Crunchyroll app.

"From Crunchyroll membership on PlayStation, to the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series. Today, we take that partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment one step further with an anime hub on PlayStation," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "Serving fans means meeting them where they already are."

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, offering fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both of which are subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!