Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Bloody Opening Scene Released: What Did You Do, Pam?

What have you done, Pam Voorhees? Here's the bloody opening to Peacock & Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake.

Article Summary Peacock released the bloody Crystal Lake opening scene, with Linda Cardellini’s Pam Voorhees asking a chilling question.

Crystal Lake premieres October 15, and the new footage teases grief, panic, and a brutal descent for Pam Vorhees.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane urged fans to stay calm, hinting Crystal Lake won’t veer into wild conspiracy twists.

Kane says Crystal Lake is a paranoid ’70s thriller with rivers of blood, inventive kills, and a deep character focus.

Having hit the two-week mark before the "Friday the 13th" prequel series starts stalking our screens, Peacock and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake had a little something special for fans to help kick off the month of October. In the opening scene of the series, a very bloody Pam Voorhees (Cardellini) asks herself a very important question at that moment – the same question we had.

Here's a look at the opening scene of Peacock's Crystal Lake, set to hit streaming screens on October 15th – followed by some previous insights on the series from Kane, and much more:

Taking to Instagram with an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze from 1997's Batman & Robin ("Everybody Chill!") to make his point, Kane urged everyone to pause, take a deep breath, and to give the show a chance to tell its tale before assuming that Crystal Lake will be making a left turn into "conspiracy town." "It's not the CIA. He's not a gov't super soldier or an Eleven. He's probably just a Chud. Or at worst a Trog. In any case, all will be known Oct. 15. Y'know, they called Copernicus a heretic at first, too. And look how that turned out! 🤔 Well, bad for him, I guess. Nevermind. Enjoy!!! #NotRoy #NotDemonicParasite #NotSpaceX," Kane wrote is his message to the fans.

"We wanted to dive into Pam's psychology," Kane shared with EW, discussing the prequel's focus, earlier this summer. "We wanted to see her unraveling after [watching] the events of the movie that everybody knows. We wanted to see her relationship with Jason and what his death kicks off in her — her trying to find some sort of equilibrium in her life after the thing that ostensibly she lives for, her son, was taken away from her, and how all the people around her and the circumstances surrounding her make that impossible to do. So it's really a character piece." As for the show's time period, Kane and the creative team moved it up from the '50s to the '70s "to touch on all the pop-culture artifacts that were tangential to the America from which these movies were born."

A prequel to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees, who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door, digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees? Set to premiere on October 15th, here's the official teaser for Crystal Lake:

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

"She's important to the series, but sort of unexplored," Cardellini shared during a July interview with Deadline Hollywood regarding why she took on the iconic role. "So I thought that would be really, really fun, to do something I'd never done." Helping her make the role her own is Kane, who "made sort of this mixtape of all the things that he would love to see happen for her. It goes all over the place for her character, and it's really fun." Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer.

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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