Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Costume Designer on "Friday the 13th" Lore, Pam & More

Costume designer Cristina Spiridakis (The Boroughs) spoke with us about capturing the lore and look of "Friday the 13th" in Peacock's Crystal Lake.

Article Summary Crystal Lake costume designer Cristina Spiridakis explains how she joined Peacock’s Friday the 13th prequel.

Spiridakis details her 1970s research, from vintage catalogs to small-town style, to shape Crystal Lake’s look.

She reveals how Friday the 13th films and the 2017 video game influenced Crystal Lake’s costumes and lore.

Linda Cardellini and Spiridakis reimagined Pamela Voorhees’ iconic sweater while grounding Crystal Lake in psychology.

If there's anyone who developed a similar passion for attention to detail to Crystal Lake creator and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, it's costume designer Cristina Spiridakis, who's every bit as dedicated to the Friday the 13th franchise right down to recreating iconic scenes from the original 1980 Sean S. Cunningham slasher classic. Spiridakis, who has worked in various genres from drama, action, and comedy, including Paramount's Gemini Man (2019), Universal's The King of Staten Island (2020), the CBS TV adaptation of Limitless, and Netflix's The Boroughs. In part one of our interview, she spoke to Bleeding Cool about how she got involved with the Peacock prequel series, working with Kane and star Linda Cardellini, the film, period, and video game inspirations, and how she and Cardellini distinguished her Pamela Voorhees from Betsy Palmer's original. Crystal Lake follows Pam as she's trying to get by working as a chef at the camp while raising her son with special needs, who struggles to fit in due to his physical deformity. After a tragedy befalls her drowned son, she's on the hunt, trying to investigate his disappearance while her past starts to catch up to her.

Crystal Lake Costume Designer Cristina Spiridakis on Showrunner Brad Kane, Where in the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise She Focused on for the Series & More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Crystal Lake' and how did you get involved?

Spiridakis: Tyson Bidner was my executive producer for the pilot of 'The Bear,' and I love working with him. I had heard kind of through the grapevine that Tyson was doing 'Crystal Lake.' I texted him and told him that I was very interested, and at the time I was in New Mexico doing a TV show called 'The Boroughs,' and I asked him, "How dare you not call me for this?!" He said, "Well, aren't you in New Mexico until the end of time?" I said, "Well, I'm here until February," and it timed out perfectly, because at the time, 'Crystal Lake' was supposed to start much earlier than it did, but we pushed because of Linda, as she was doing 'DTF [St. Louis]' and Brad wanted Linda, so it was great.

We met [during] Fall 2024 while I was in New Mexico, and I grew up on these [slasher] movies. I went to Sleepaway Camp, and when I read Brad's pilot script, I was just so intrigued by a new chapter, by the script itself, and the beautiful thing about the 'Friday the 13th' franchise is it goes anywhere and does anything. I think that our fans are really…I always make the joke where [If] Jason's been to space, we can do anything. At this point, we can do it all, and so I was really intrigued by the lore of it with this beautifully dedicated fan base and Brad deciding to open up a new chapter and tell a new version of a 'Friday the 13th' tale. I also love the 1970s, and I was interested in…I know that it's out of canon, but I was very interested in reframing Pamela's story through the lens of the 1970s.

How did you approach recreating the 1970s and the research going into that period for the film?

I ordered a lot of 1970s catalogs, which were a great point of reference, and lots of magazines. 'Crystal Lake' being a small town, and also, just in general, our lives now are very different, and modern shopping is very different. When you're talking about the 1970s and our (show) was 71-72, you're really looking at like 1969, 1970, and1971, because it just wasn't the same. Clothes were made to last longer. People weren't… Especially our show didn't take place in a metropolitan area. We ordered catalogs in the late 60s and early 70s from 'Seventeen', 'Cosmopolitan', 'Ebony', 'Jet,' and a lot of 'Red Book,' because 'Red Book' was more focused on the average American woman.

We're looking at the trends and then deciding which of our characters fell into which area. Characters like Brianna (Devin Kessler) were a really exciting way to show what was current in 1972, because she's a young woman. She lives in the city and not in Crystal Lake. That was a cool way to give a current context in 1972, and really a nice way to contrast where Crystal Lake as a town was and how progressive it was or wasn't, compared to the world outside. That was really exciting, and then thinking about the way we got more of the story arc, like framing Pamela Voorhees and knowing, especially when we learned more about her backstory. Pam wants to hide in plain sight; she wants to blend in, but the thing is, she doesn't blend in. She has a child with severe special needs and didn't grow up in the town. She's an outsider, so by the nature of that, she's not one of them anyway.

Did you consider the local areas in New Jersey and capture their culture to help with inspiration? Or were you already set in how you wanted to tackle it?

Well, I went back, of course, to revisit the original film, and then at the time, the person I was living with at the time was like a huge gamer. He had told me about the 'Friday the 13th' (2017) video game, and so when I said we were living in New Mexico at the time, we set up two television screens in our living room, and I watched the movies, and he played the video game. I was really interested in seeing what character mentioned where you see correlations between characters in the film series that they had represented in the video game. We also saw things, like I knew the lore of (Pam's) sweater, but something that really excited me about taking on the series and the IP was to see something like…first, the video game came out so long after the original movie.

What had resonated (with me), but my favorite part about it was, one, you could be Jason and kill all the counselors, which I thought was awesome. Or if you were a counselor, you could make it to Jason's shack, you could get Pam's sweater, and you could put it on to keep you safe from Jason, like the end of 'Part II' (1981). I was like, "Oh, this is really cool to me." When rewatching (the films), I focused on 'One', 'Two', and 'Three' (1982), because I mostly felt, from an artistic perspective, 'One', 'Two', and 'Three' came from very artistically creative people. I'm sure tons of people now are going back to watching the original, but if you watch the original and you look at how they treat color and character and use, because I think there's a lot of archetypes in the film. I don't think they're caricatures. I feel like that really resonates in the first three films, and then I think beyond that, the idea of being a campy movie started to…they started to want to make it campy as opposed to sort of being incidentally so. I really wanted to see what was important to the fans, what had resonated over the years, and then I started drawing comparisons to how we could represent that in the 1970s, and with a 1970s silhouette where we could put that in our show, in our story.

I remember reading about how Linda wanted something of her own, not a one-to-one copy of Betsy Palmer's original Pam. How did you plan Linda's evolution to become more like Betsy Palmer's while retaining her incarnation?

If you think about it, it's so fascinating that Betsy Palmer and Pam Voorhees have become…I think Betsy's in the movie for about 15 minutes. If you think about it, her murderous streak at the end is like 15 minutes, but that she, Pam Voorhees, and the sweater resonated, obviously, throughout the last 40 years. There were tons of ideas and things about Pam's past, but Brad decided to write that story. Linda had the ability to make it her own. She and I were talking about how she got there, how she had to protect her kid against a bunch of things.

At the base of the story, she's just a very protective mother, but we see Pam dating, her friendships, and all this stuff. However, her life is very simple as the camp cook and cafeteria worker, and so she doesn't have a lot of money. She came when her life with Elias (Hamish Linklater), her very fancy cheesecake life ended, and so now she's on her own in Crystal Lake. Linda and I were just really coming at it, I think, from a very human perspective; like talking to Linda about it was very grounded, and to keep Pam as a character and as a woman grounded so that it makes it all that much more spectacular and like, gory. Also, the psychology of it, because the tone of our show is far more a psychological thriller than just an 80s slasher.

It's obviously very gory; the kills are big, and Brad loves a violent kill, but regarding Pam, it was important to Linda and important to me; in this, with Jason, they were people. They started out with very human qualities and elements. So regarding Betsy Palmer's iconic sweater, it was also very important to all of us, Brad and I included, and everybody on my team, that people knew that the show was designed and created by fans. The iconography of the sweater was very important to Linda and me, and I talked about it. Brad and I talked extensively about where we were going to put it in the series, and we re-imagined it for our Pam, which is a 1960s silhouette. I've made this joke a lot that I was worried that people were going to have feelings about it. Not having the turtleneck, plaid shirt, and the whole thing, which I stand by, was practical. They got out there, and it was cold as hell. Betsy Palmer was like, "I don't care that I have this sweater on; it's freezing." We saw our sweater was much more sixties. None of that stuff is underneath, and thank God, because our first week of filming was a hundred degrees. If I'd had to put Linda Cardellini and all these layers and just watch her on camera, I'd just stand there and be like, "It's a new telling of a character that people think that they know, but you don't." All anybody's ever known about Pam is that she loves her son and she's got a murderous streak, but why? Where did it come from?

Crystal Lake, which also stars William Catlett, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Cameron Scoggins, Danielle Kotch, and Phoenix Parnevik, is available on Peacock.

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