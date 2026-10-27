Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Costume Designer on Pre-Hockey Mask Jason, VFX & More

Crystal Lake costume designer Cristina Spiridakis discussed recreating Friday the 13th: Part II Jason, VFX, embracing horror, and much more.

Article Summary Crystal Lake costume designer Cristina Spiridakis explains why season one focused on Jason’s Part II sack-head look, not the hockey mask.

Spiridakis reveals how Crystal Lake created a fresh origin for Jason’s bag mask while honoring Friday the 13th canon.

Crystal Lake leaned into practical horror effects, with Spiridakis praising the on-set impact of brutal kills and tactile gore.

Spiridakis discusses embracing period horror on Crystal Lake and the big visual challenge of episode seven’s Technicolor-style look.

Cristina Spiridakis has always wanted to work in horror but didn't care about regularly filming at night. That changed when she landed the Peacock horror series Crystal Lake, the prequel to Friday the 13th (1980). The costume designer, who's also worked on Paramount's Gemini Man (2019), Universal's The King of Staten Island (2020), the CBS TV adaptation of Limitless, and Netflix's The Boroughs, spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Brad Caleb Kane-created series, whether there was a discussion about introducing the iconic Jason Voorhees hockey mask as an Easter egg, planning the logistics that would reintroduce the Friday the 13th: Part II (1981) original sack head incarnation, emphasizing the practical FX and recreating the look of the classic film franchise.

Crystal Lake Costume Designer Cristina Spiridakis on Rebuilding Jason's Look from 'Friday the 13th: Part II,' Practical VFX, Unexpected Surprises, and More

Bleeding Cool: I always thought the progression of the 'Friday the 13th' movies as a whole, the fun was always in the slasher part, but the backstory part is so buried that you get the dumbed-down version after 'Part III,' and you never got anything than, "Jason loved his mother," and then you didn't really ever know much else. At least, for example, 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' you got little tidbits of Freddy Krueger's past coming towards, and then, like, when you get to that original end canon of that, which is 'Freddy's Dead.' You actually got a full-blown backstory: why did he become the way he did, versus something like, "Slap on a new gimmick as you did in the 'Friday the 13th' franchise, where he goes to Manhattan, or there's some miracle, and you make him a pseudo-Frankenstein and everything, and then, of course, 'Jason X' (in space), and everything else that comes with it. My follow-up question here is: in 'Crystal Lake', we get to see the 'Part Two' incarnation of Jason. How did you want to approach the updated take on that costume, and were there any discussions about whether the hockey mask Easter egg would have made it into season one? Obviously, given the nature of streaming, you never know if you'll get renewed.

Spiridakis: If I remember correctly, I never assumed we were going to get to the hockey mask. I mean, in the canon of it, it doesn't come until film three, and I also think it's something that people tend to forget about that, like, "Jason goes through this whole other iteration before we even get to the Infinite Hockey Mask and the story behind it." When we were doing the end of the pilot, Pam is holding hands with baby Jason, and we put him in the overalls and the plaid shirt. For me, putting that there was about the connection to the second film about how he shows up, and it was very specific.

When we got to (episode) eight, I wanted it to be about the bag (on his head). We put that one there because I thought that we've treated so many different pieces of iconography individually and specially. I loved how we ended up doing the bag, actually…we didn't know about it early on. It came halfway through the season as we were discussing the other episodes. We hadn't yet shot, not by design, kind of by a scheduling accident, had not shot the scene with Pam and Jason unpacking the camping gear. We shot all our episodes. We shot three episodes at once, which for a one-hour period drama horror show is an astronomical amount of work. It was quite intense.

I talk about this in interviews, and I don't think people understand what that means. It basically means on any given day, we're shooting scenes from any of those three episodes. It's not like, "Oh, today is all episode one, and tomorrow's all episode two." Sometimes, but usually not. We do it to max out locations. You do it to max out actor availability, daylight that you need, all these factors, but when you're shooting multiple episodes at once, it's three times the work, and especially for the costume department. For whatever reason, that scene ended up pushing. We shot it during the second block, and I cannot remember why, but it was this wonderful accident, because as we were talking about our story and like where does the…because we have no idea where the bag comes from in 'Part II', and he just shows up wearing it.

We were like, "We're going to do something else," and so last night actually was the first time on the internet I ever really saw anybody post about realizing what we did, and I was delighted by it. When Pam and Jason unpack the packing gear, one of the things that she pulls out, and it's real fast, is like a laundry bag kind of casts it aside, but it's in the box. Later, when Pam realizes that she thinks that Jason is still alive and living in the shack, he packs up all his camping gear in the laundry bag, she takes it to the shack, and she leaves it there for him, then comes back, and he's torn everything up. So, the next time we see it, he's now made it into this sack mask thing, and he used the rope from it as what keeps it around his head.

That was very exciting; we wanted to make about that progression as opposed to then, replicating it exactly in the same way that we changed the sweater and we changed some things; we're reframing our story. We're telling a new story, so I fell in love with how we had decided to do that with the bag, and I was like, "That's my focus. That's what I want people to be excited about and looking at." I made the decision to change it a little bit, and I'm very happy with it. I know in general; I love the rabid dedication of horror fans more than anything in the world. It's like my favorite. I literally texted Brad last night to say, "I love the adoration and dedication of this fan base. It's what makes doing shows like this so worth it."

There is a healthy amount of fear when you make changes, or you decide to do things. I'm happy with the decisions that we made in regard to reframing our story and not just 100 percent all the time replicating what came from the films before us, because then it's almost like historical recreation or you're stealing somebody else's original costume design ideas rather than it being an homage or rather than fitting into your story. I'm excited about where that landed, and I hope the fans are. I've received a lot of positive DMs about it, so I appreciate that.

As far as getting into such an iconic horror franchise, was horror something that you would want to get more into as a whole, or is it just something that you lucked out into?

Do you know what the weirdest thing is? It's always been my dream to do a horror movie, and the funniest thing about it is that horror, by nature, is generally always a lot of night shoots. As a costume designer, I'm not bound to the set hours, because during the day, I'm fitting people all day and doing things. If they're shooting all night, it's very hard, and I'm on set the first time we roll on anything. I'm there to make sure the costume looks how I want it to look. It's called establishing, and then I leave, or if we're doing a big background scene, I want to make sure it looks perfect, or it's an important scene for Linda; even if it's established, I want to be there.

I used to joke all the time, like my dream was to do a horror film, but I am not a night owl. I'm not an overnight person. I'd rather get up at 4 a.m. to do anything than stay up until 4 a.m. to do it, so I was always worried about this dream that I had to do it, because I was like, "Oh God, so many night shoots, like I'm not built for it," but this type of horror is more my thing. I love 'Friday the 13th,' 'Halloween,' and 'Hollywood H2O.' In the early 2000s, when the horror genre became what I like to call "trauma porn," or like the horror of the human condition, where the movies became, like 'Saw' and films like that, where it became about, "Oh my God! What would I do?! Could I kill my best friend to save my life?!" Whatever it is, "Can I gnaw off my own arm or God knows what happens?" That isn't for me.

There's a little bit of an element of camp and fun in this, which was always my interest in horror. I saw 'Scream' in the theater like six times when I was in high school, and I think that until I did this, I didn't realize how much more I wanted to do it. I would say period horror specifically, because horror movies are so different. The idea of it is so different when you can't just like text someone to tell them you're in trouble, or like when you remove the element of modern technology and communication from horror storytelling, it's far scarier. Not just because you don't have service, but because it's like this whole other world of possibility, and I'd always wanted to do it.

We had a lot of night shoots, but I did it. I made it! [laughs] I made it overnight in New Jersey constantly, and yeah, I want to do, I love it! I loved doing it, and I loved people would, or you'd come to set just to see the most brutal kills, because our effects were practical. Dave Presto, our special effects makeup artist, did such beautiful body casts and recreations of these people. Linda, in episode seven, when Pam drills into Dr. Valentine's jaw. Everybody was like, "Is it going to happen? Is it time?" You just wanted to see it because so much work went into it, and it was really cool to see live, and I fell in love. I fell love with designing period shows, but designing horror period more than anything doing this job.

I love the throwback to using practical effects like squibs and fake blood pouring out there. I know CG has a place, but it feels like when it's used, everyone knows on set it's completely fake, and they act around it, whereas if you have something splattered on your face, you're going to generally react to that, right? It's those little things. Final question: was there ever a moment on the show that you weren't sure that there was something that you wanted to do as far as planning in terms of the costume? Maybe there was something you wanted to try that you weren't sure about initially, and it's not isolated to just 'Crystal Lake,' right, but perhaps in general in your career, that you weren't sure initially that it was going to work out, but it ended up working out brilliantly?

Mm, oh gosh, there's one I think on every show. By nature, I think that's creation and filmmaking; everything is taking a chance. Episode seven ('Friday…'), I think overall, we shot with the intention of it looking like it was in Technicolor. They changed the camera's lookup table, which I can't describe in the right terminology, so I am going to use layman's terms. Essentially, it's like shooting with a filter to make it look like Technicolor- far more advanced than that- but what it meant for us was that when you see a fabric in front of you, the color that it looks like in reality versus how it's going to portray on camera was vastly different.

The first thing we shot of that episode is the scene with Linda, with Pam and Elias (Hamish Linklater) in the bathroom when baby Jason drowns, and the nightgown that Linda's wearing, which we made out of like three layers of nightgown fabric. That nightgown is a very pale blue, like baby blue. On the camera, it's like bright seafoam, and it is one shade off from the fixtures that Lester Cohen, our production designer, put in the bathroom. We didn't have very much time to test it. We had some camera tests. We had a fast camera test for that. Episode seven is the only episode that we shot on its own, because everything else was block shot, but everybody in the crew. Brad and everybody were like, "It's so different than everything else." We shot seven isolated, but every single one of those costumes was a chance. Like, how is this color going to look on camera? We were only able to test so much of it and whether it was going to look good, whether the LUT was going to accentuate the layering that we thought it was. Is this costume going to die?

I was the assistant costume designer and then the New York unit costume designer in a movie called 'Gemini Man' (2019) for Ang Lee, and we shot it. Ang used a camera that shot like no other camera. I spent two years of my life working on that movie; it's something like 240 frames per second something insane- but what it does is…Unless something has an extreme amount of texture, it dies on camera. Certain colors go completely flat, like you couldn't put somebody just like in a flat black T-shirt or something with no texture. It literally just looked like a piece of cardboard.

I felt like, to a certain degree, I was like, "Okay, I've done something like this before where I constantly must remember to change my eye or to not do something that you think is something you could typically just do." In general, episode seven [of 'Crystal Lake'], every costume felt like that. What I see, I had to trust the knowledge that we gained in two days of camera testing, choosing every fabric, every color, constantly rewatching the camera test footage, constantly looking at the new lot and saying, "Okay, this color is going to be too hot. This color is going to blow out the scene. This color's going to take away all the focus in the scene."

That was an incredible challenge, and I'm very proud of myself and my team because I think it really came together, and between me, Martin Ahlgren, our DP for that episode, Quyen Tran, the director, and Lester Cullen, our production designer, it was incredible. It was constant communication between all the creative departments, like, "This is the set; you got to come look at it. We're going to grab the camera on it for two seconds if there's anything you want to see." So, that was a very long-winded answer to say, like, "Yes, it happens on every show," but episode seven in general, every single costume. It was like, "Okay, we think we did it. We know the visual chemistry and that this is going to work out," and I'm very proud of it. I think that it did.

Crystal Lake, which also stars Devin Kessler, William Catlett, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Cameron Scoggins, Danielle Kotch, Callum Vinson, and Phoenix Parnevik, is available on Peacock.

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