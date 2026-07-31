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Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Set for HBO Max in Europe & More

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane and A24's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake will stream on HBO Max in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Article Summary Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel, premieres October 15 in the U.S. and heads to HBO Max across EMEA later in 2026.

Brad Caleb Kane says Crystal Lake explores Pamela Voorhees’ grief, unraveling psyche, and bond with Jason after his death.

The series shifts the story to the 1970s, tapping into paranoid thriller vibes and the cultural currents behind the franchise.

Kane promises Crystal Lake blends psychological horror with inventive kills, delivering rivers of blood in service of story.

Earlier this month, we were treated to our best look yet at Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, Peacock, and A24's Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis)-starring Crystal Lake with the release of an official teaser and first-look images. Set to hit the U.S. on October 15th, the announcement dropped on Friday (appropriately enough) that the "Friday the 13th" prequel series will also be unleashed across Europe (excluding the U.K. and Ireland), the Middle East, and Africa. Though a specific launch date wasn't announced, Crystal Lake is expected to hit HBO Max screens at some point later this year.

"We wanted to dive into Pam's psychology," Kane shared with EW, discussing the prequel's focus. "We wanted to see her unraveling after [watching] the events of the movie that everybody knows. We wanted to see her relationship with Jason and what his death kicks off in her — her trying to find some sort of equilibrium in her life after the thing that ostensibly she lives for, her son, was taken away from her, and how all the people around her and the circumstances surrounding her make that impossible to do. So it's really a character piece." As for the show's time period, Kane and the creative team moved it up from the '50s to the '70s "to touch on all the pop-culture artifacts that were tangential to the America from which these movies were born."

A prequel to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees, who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events are set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees? Set to premiere on October 15th, here's the official teaser for Crystal Lake:

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

"She's important to the series, but sort of unexplored," Cardellini shared during a July interview with Deadline Hollywood regarding why she took on the iconic role. "So I thought that would be really, really fun, to do something I'd never done." Helping her make the role her own is Kane, who "made sort of this mixtape of all the things that he would love to see happen for her. It goes all over the place for her character, and it's really fun." Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer.

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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