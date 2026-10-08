Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: a24, crystal lake, peacock

Crystal Lake: Jason Got His Mask (Offscreen); A24 Novelization Coming

Peacock's Crystal Lake star Callum Vinson got a shot at the hockey mask (offscreen), though there will be a mask of some type this season.

Article Summary Crystal Lake premieres on Peacock October 15 with all eight episodes, launching a new Friday the 13th story.

Callum Vinson says he wore Jason’s hockey mask offscreen to chase co-stars, but fans should temper onscreen hopes.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane confirms Crystal Lake features a mask, with an origin story tied directly to the season.

A24 Publishing will release a three-volume Crystal Lake novelization on October 15, expanding the series mythology.

Crystal Lake debuts on Peacock next week, with all eight episodes dropping on October 15. The series, made with A24, stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

Crystal Lake Is Friday For A New Generation

As far as Jason wearing the iconic hockey mask in the show, don't count on it, but the actor who plays Jason, Callum Vinson, was given the mask to spook his co-stars on set, as he told EW: "Brad would give me the machete, and also the makeup team would give me the mask. I would walk around and chase people around with it." Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane does confirm that there is a mask in the show: "There is a mask. It might be a different mask than fans are used to, but it will not be a different mask than fans have seen. We show the origin story of the mask and why it's there specifically," he continues, "and it all connects."

That all might be elaborated on more in the just-announced novelization of Crystal Lake, coming out the same day as the series, October 15, from A24 Publishing. This is exciting on so many levels. I love collecting novelizations, especially of horror franchises, and seeing how they differ from the films or TV shows. This is a three-volume set, so you know it will be packed to the gills with content.

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