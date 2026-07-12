Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake: Monday the 13th a Big Day for "Friday the 13th" Prequel?

Is Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane teasing something related to Peacock's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake dropping on Monday? Could be...

Article Summary Brad Caleb Kane’s “Monday the 13th” tease has Crystal Lake fans watching for possible Peacock news or a fresh reveal.

The Crystal Lake prequel is being framed as a paranoid ’70s psychological thriller with slasher DNA and rivers of blood.

Kane says Crystal Lake uses brutal kills and murders in service of character, theme, setting, and its unsettling period vibe.

Linda Cardellini’s Pamela Voorhees is being hyped as a standout, with Kane promising a shocking, attention-grabbing turn.

Even though "Monday the 13th" doesn't exactly have nearly the same ominous vibe to it as "Friday the 13th" does, tomorrow could still be a very exciting day for those looking to learn more about Peacock, A24, and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's (It: Welcome to Derry) Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis)-starring Crystal Lake. Or… not? Here's the thing: Kane posted an Instagram image of a woman holding what appears to be a machete, staring at a cabin by a lake with a dock, with a sign that reads, "Camp Killarock." The larger text in the image reads "Monday the 13th," with Kane adding the caption "is tomorrow." Maybe Kane is teasing something dropping on Monday – or maybe he is just having a little fun while reminding us of that tomorrow's date? Stay tuned…

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

"She's important to the series, but sort of unexplored," Cardellini shared during a July interview with Deadline Hollywood regarding why she took on the iconic role. "So I thought that would be really, really fun, to do something I'd never done." Helping her make the role her own is Kane, who "made sort of this mixtape of all the things that he would love to see happen for her. It goes all over the place for her character, and it's really fun." Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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