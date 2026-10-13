Posted in: Peacock, Review, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Review: A Love Letter To What Makes The Franchise Great

Gory, fun, and full of great performances, Crystal Lake is a love letter to the franchise and a great introduction to the series for newbies.

Article Summary Crystal Lake revives Friday the 13th with a gory, fun eight-episode story that welcomes longtime fans and newcomers.

Linda Cardellini’s Pamela Voorhees anchors Crystal Lake, turning the familiar origin into a chilling character study.

Will Catlett and a strong ensemble give Crystal Lake heart, while brutal kills and 70s vibes honor the franchise roots.

Crystal Lake stumbles slightly in the middle, but its fresh mythology, big swings, and fan-first spirit make it land.

Crystal Lake arrives at a time when the "Friday the 13th" franchise, and its fans, are desperate for new content. When it was announced, few thought it would actually happen; then, after a bunch of behind-the-scenes drama, even fewer did. After the first trailer, many had preconceived notions about what the series would deliver. Basically, the odds have been stacked against this series from the start. Happily, after all the turmoil and doubt, what they delivered is an eight-episode streaming series that should thrill fans and newcomers alike, filled with strong performances and the kind of kills fans will salivate over. It is not perfect, but it's a worthy entry in a franchise with fans frothing at the mouth for new content.

Crystal Lake Lives And Dies With Its Performances

Crystal Lake tells the story we all know from the beginning, but through a new lens. Yes, Jason drowns in the lake because the camp counselors are too busy to pay attention, but this time we see it through the eyes of Pamela Voorhees herself, played by Linda Cardellini. She's had quite the last few years picking projects, and this one is no different. She is excellent here, alternating between a loving mother, someone stricken with grief, someone angry at the world, and someone downright terrifying. She's never been this scary, and you can see she is loving every second of it. Even though this will be an entry point into the franchise for some people, they never pretend Pamela is anything but a killer, and Cardellini injects so much life and sadness into the role that we sympathize with her, no small task for a stone-cold killer. Unlike the original film, this isn't a whodunit; it's a character study, and a good one at that.

The show's world is populated with great characters, but the standout besides Cardellini is Sheriff Brooks, played by Will Catlett. This is an old-school performance, with Catlett bringing charm, levity, and so much charisma that he jumps off the screen. He is tough as nails, but empathetic to a fault. The chemistry he shares with Cardellini is electric, and they carry the series when it gets a bit bogged down. What a welcome addition to the franchise mythos, and the two elevate Crystal Lake every time they are on screen. Devin Kessler is also strong as his sister, Briana. What starts out as a comedic performance becomes so much more, and the two become a dynamic duo that we root for. For a franchise that treats its characters as body count fodder, the emphasis on strong character work is noted and appreciated here. From small-town locals to hippie kids and teen counselors, there really isn't a weak character in the bunch.

That is not to say there isn't ample body count. This is as gory as a "Friday the 13th" project has been in a long time, and there are so many gnarly deaths that you lose count. They come in bunches, and at first they come out of nowhere, before the back half of the series goes off the rails with gore and buckets of blood. Two standouts were two of the best in this franchise since before Jason took Manhattan. Kudos to the effects team, set designers, and costumers. This really does feel like the 70s in every way possible, with so many callbacks, winks, and nods to the franchise that it will take multiple viewings to catch them all, right down to the episode titles and title sequence. No spoilers here, but some familiar music will put a smile on your face.

Crystal Lake is not without issues. This is horror, so some characters make really dumb decisions to move the plot forward. The series lags a bit in the middle, mostly because of how the story unfolds. It feels like it holds back, so not everything is revealed until they are ready to tell us. As for what is revealed, some will take issue with the direction the story takes, since these are precious stories and characters to fans, and any changes to that lineage will be seen as sacrilege. To those people, let this wash over you and know that showrunner Brad Caleb Kane and everyone involved in this show are fans too. The story they are telling isn't meant to replace what came before, but to offer their own spin on it. It is a fresh take, and you should keep an open mind.

If you do, Crystal Lake will surprise you, and you will have a great time with it. The eight episodes fly by, even with that bit of lag in the middle. "Friday the 13th" has never been treated this seriously or respected, and that alone should be a reason for celebration. For lack of a better term, this is the franchise in an elevated form, and fans and non-fans alike will find a lot to love here. Pamela is back. Jason is back. Finally. Revel in that, and hope this is just the beginning for the franchise. A new beginning, if you will.

Crystal Lake Review by Jeremy Konrad 8 / 10 Friday the 13th fans: fear not. Crystal Lake is not only a tribute to everything that makes the franchise great, but a great way to introduce it to a new generation.

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