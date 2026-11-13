Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Already Thinking Season 2, Offers Update

During a Reddit AMA, Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane offered an update on where things stand with the "Friday the 13th" prequel.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane says he sees major Season 2 storytelling potential for the Friday the 13th prequel.

During a Reddit AMA, Kane revealed he’s already thinking ahead on Crystal Lake, but has no Season 2 news to share yet.

Kane also pushed back on wild Crystal Lake fan theories, urging viewers to wait for answers before jumping to conclusions.

The Crystal Lake update arrives as horror TV surges, with Carrie and It: Welcome to Derry already renewed for second seasons.

Between Prime Video's Carrie, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, and Peacock's Crystal Lake, Horror TV has been having a really good run this year. In fact, the first two shows have already been given green lights for second seasons. But what about the "Friday the 13th" prequel series? Brad Caleb Kane, showrunner on both It: Welcome to Derry and Crystal Lake, was asked about the possibility of more seasons during a Reddit AMA on Friday. "I think there's a tremendous amount of storytelling potential in the world of Crystal Lake. I've certainly spent a lot of time thinking about where things could go next," Kane shared about the possibility of exploring more of what Crystal Lake has to offer. But for now, it's status quo, with Kane adding, "I don't have anything to share just yet so you'll have to stay tuned!"

Taking to Instagram with an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze from 1997's Batman & Robin ("Everybody Chill!") to make his point, Kane urged everyone to pause, take a deep breath, and to give the show a chance to tell its tale before assuming that Crystal Lake will be making a left turn into "conspiracy town." "It's not the CIA. He's not a gov't super soldier or an Eleven. He's probably just a Chud. Or at worst a Trog. In any case, all will be known Oct. 15. Y'know, they called Copernicus a heretic at first, too. And look how that turned out! 🤔 Well, bad for him, I guess. Nevermind. Enjoy!!! #NotRoy #NotDemonicParasite #NotSpaceX," Kane wrote is his message to the fans.

A prequel to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees, who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door, digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees? Set to premiere on October 15th, here's the official teaser for Crystal Lake:

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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