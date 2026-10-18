Posted in: Horror, Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner on "Friday the 13th" Snake Sequence Redemption

Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane addresses the show's different approach to make up for that "Friday the 13th" snake moment.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane addresses Friday the 13th’s infamous real snake death with a humane callback.

The Crystal Lake premiere nods to the original scene, but Pamela Voorhees removes the snake instead of killing it.

Kane says no animals were harmed on Crystal Lake, while still using the moment to echo the franchise’s dark legacy.

The Peacock prequel uses the snake sequence to contrast Pam’s early humanity with Friday the 13th’s brutality.

Before animal protection laws on Hollywood sets were the standard, Friday the 13th became an infamous part of film history when a domesticated bullsnake was killed in a sequence that involved "final girl," Alice (Adrienne King), calling on her fellow counselors to help as it was slithering nearby, when Bill (Harry Crosby) ran in with a machete and killed the snake as it was shown writhing and dying, unbeknownst to the snake handler at the time and to the Sean Cunningham film's intentions, as the crew confirmed. Since then, animals are still used on some sets, but practical effects and CG help protect them from harm. The Peacock prequel series to the 1980 film, Crystal Lake, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane sought to address it in the premiere episode, "Camp Crystal," which saw the series lead, Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), take a dramatically different approach.

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane on Series' Humane Snake Approach

As we're establishing the scene in the premiere, we see Pam cooking in the kitchen as she spots a snake hiding among the canned vegetables on the shelves. Teasing at potentially murderous intentions, we see her carry the snake in a container before releasing it back into the wild, away from people. "But [Pam's] a different person in the first episode than the kids are [in the movie]," Kane explained to Deadline. "Yes, it's a direct nod, but then it goes to the place of the first movie. But we don't actually kill a snake in ours. No, no animals were harmed in the making of 'Crystal Lake.' Some hippies might have been harmed in the making of Crystal Lake, but no animals."

Crystal Lake follows Pam as she tries to live her life as a single mother, raising her son, Jason (Callum Vinson), who struggles to fit in with the other children due to his physical deformity. Things tense up as she sees him drowning at a forbidden part of the lake, but his body doesn't turn up. In the aftermath, we find out more about Pamela and Jason's origins as the town tries to come to her side. The series, which also stars William Catlett, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Cameron Scoggins, and Devin Kessler, is available on Peacock.

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