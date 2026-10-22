Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Star Danielle Kotch on Claudette, Kane, Cardellini & More

Crystal Lake's Danielle Kotch on embracing the "Friday the 13th" franchise, Showrunner Brad Kane, series star Linda Cardellini, and more.

Article Summary Crystal Lake star Danielle Kotch reveals how she landed Claudette and embraced the Friday the 13th legacy.

Kotch shares how showrunner Brad Caleb Kane helped shape Claudette for her first major recurring TV role.

Danielle Kotch discusses working with Linda Cardellini, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, and Phoenix Parnevik on Crystal Lake.

Kotch breaks down Claudette’s intense death scene and names the horror franchise she hopes to join next.

For anyone playing a legacy character in such a beloved franchise like Friday the 13th, it would be a tall task, but Danielle Kotch has embraced the opportunity in every way, from the Sean S. Cunningham 1980 original slasher classic to showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Peacock prequel series Crystal Lake, with its more nuanced modern take on the 1970s, playing Claudette, one of the camp counselors originally played by Debra S. Hayes in the film. Kotch, who's also appeared on 9-1-1 Nashville and Elsbeth, spoke to Bleeding Cool about how she landed her role, working with Kane in her first major recurring role on episodic TV, her newfound love for the Friday the 13th franchise, working with co-stars Linda Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees), Gwendolyn Sundstrom (Grace Snell), and Phoenix Parnevik (Barry), Claudette's death scene at the hands of Gwen and Pam, and what other horror franchise she has her eyes on. Crystal Lake follows Pamela as she tries to raise her son, Jason (Callum Vinson), who struggles to fit in socially because of his physical deformity, at Camp Crystal Lake, where she works as a cook. After he disappears and is presumed drowned, she still holds out hope he can be found as the truth starts to unravel about her and Jason.

Crystal Lake Star Danielle Kotch on Embracing Friday the 13th Franchise, Brad Kane, Linda Cardellini & More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Crystal Lake' and how did you get involved?

Kotch: I, like most other projects, got an audition for it, and it happened to be an in-person one, which was exciting because normally they're over self-tapes nowadays. I did the in-person, then didn't hear back for a little while; finally, two weeks later, I got the callback for it, did a Zoom with Brad, the showrunner, and producers, and in that callback, Brad did a little clapping sign in the Zoom window. I was like, "If you don't book me after that, that's just cruel" [laughs], and then I heard (from them) a couple of weeks later that I did get it, and I was speechless.

What was it like working with Brad as a creative, and how did he help you get through your first experience in the recurring role on episodic television?

He was super grounding to have on set because, firstly, he was always around, and it's easy to ask questions or help you out if you needed. Also, we had some rehearsals, which is nice, because I don't always get that when I'm on a TV show. Sometimes, you just go on set, and you're right in it. He was also just helpful in explaining more about the characters that they created from their point of view so that I could take that, put my own little spin on it using that information as opposed to having to come up with it, so we collaborated on that.

How familiar were you with the 'Friday the 13th' franchise before taking this on?

I knew what 'Friday the 13th' was, like most people, but I think I'd maybe seen the first one when I was much younger, and I barely remembered it. It was more so my parents who were really excited, because they had remembered it really well. For the first audition, I rewatched the first movie because that's the one where Claudette's in, and after the first audition, I watched the first six movies, then became really familiar and then became a fan of it and really enjoyed watching them. I was super excited to be a part of the franchise by the time it was on set.

Now, how did you prep for the role of Claudette aside from the script?

It was really easy, almost, to prep for Claudette, because she is such a unique character in that she's a mean girl, but she also has this side of her that is genuine. It was really easy to empathize with her, as opposed to certain roles where you just see them as a mean person, and sometimes that can be a little difficult. For her, I definitely related to her on a lot of aspects on a deeper level and was able to expand on those as I was creating her, along with the fact that it being based in the 70s, and you go in, get your hair, makeup, outfit change, fully you're a different person, already halfway brings you into the character, and then everyone around also looked the same. There were aspects, of course, that were me, but it was fully just a different person once I was in that hair and makeup.

What was it like working with Linda, Gwen, and Phoenix on the show?

They were so fun to work with. I was really excited to work with Linda, because I've always been a fan of hers, but then I also saw her in 'Dead to Me' recently before I booked the show, and I was a huge fan of that show and her work in it. I was geeking out about the fact that we were going to be in scenes together, and seeing how she works as such a seasoned actor, how she worked with the crew and the cast around her, was really inspiring to see, because she has this aspect of helping everyone out at the same time of telling you what she needs in the best way possible so we can all make it happen together.

Gwen was so cute to work with, because I also grew up acting on set, so it was fun to be the older one for once and work with a younger kid. She was such a go-getter with all the scenes that she made it so easy, and then Phoenix was a blast to work with. We were both so excited about the show. It was a bigger moment for both of us, and we wanted to make sure that we really got to know each other before we even started filming. We would go out, get a few drinks, just to get an overall general knowledge of each other before we were playing boyfriend and girlfriend in the show, and then by the time we were on set, we had such a good rapport with each other. It was so fun, so chill. So, when there were certain little looks in the show, it was really easy to portray.

Near the end of the first season, things got a little more physical and intense. What was it like to film that death scene (with Linda and Gwen on episode 5)?

That was intense to film. I knew it would be, but I also am very active as it is, so I was prepared for that. I wasn't prepared for the fact that we would have to do it as many times as we did, along with trying to make it as close to the original ('Friday the 13th') as possible. Those factors combined made it really tricky. I think we must have filmed that last scene in particular 15 to 20 times, and it just kept going again and again, but at the same time, getting fatigued and getting your energy up during those scenes also helps in the scene, because your adrenaline is already going.

Are there any dream projects you want to do, or maybe a franchise you hope to be part of?

Yeah. I mean, I love horror, and I definitely want to branch out and do rom-com, action, and everything, but if we're staying in the horror genre, I really want to be a part of 'American Horror Story' at some point, because I just grew up watching that, and everyone in it is an incredible actor as well, so that'd be a really fun family to join.

Crystal Lake, which also stars William Catlett, Cameron Scoggins, and Devin Kessler, is available on Peacock.

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