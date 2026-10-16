Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Stars William Catlett & Devin Kessler Talk Prequel Series

Crystal Lake stars William Catlett and Devin Kessler discuss the "Friday the 13th" prequel series, bringing humor and gravitas, and more.

Article Summary Crystal Lake stars William Catlett and Devin Kessler discuss joining the Friday the 13th prequel series.

Catlett breaks down bringing charm, toughness, and gravitas to Sheriff Levon Brooks in Crystal Lake.

Devin Kessler talks balancing humor and heart as Briana Brooks, one of Crystal Lake's breakout characters.

The Crystal Lake interview explores franchise pressure, standout performances, and why the series is a must-watch.

Crystal Lake is now on Peacock, and fans are devouring the eight-episode series and falling in love with the story and many of the characters. Two of the breakout stars of the streaming series are William Catlett and Devin Kessler, who play brother and sister Sheriff Levon Brooks and Briana Brooks. Recently, we got to talk to both about what it was like to step into the Friday the 13th franchise, bring humor and gravitas to the show, and how cool the fashion and haircuts were. We really enjoyed them on the series, and the series as a whole, as our review can attest.

From that review: "The show's world is populated with great characters, but the standout besides Cardellini is Sheriff Brooks, played by Will Catlett. This is an old-school performance, with Catlett bringing charm, levity, and so much charisma that he jumps off the screen. He is tough as nails, but empathetic to a fault. The chemistry he shares with Cardellini is electric, and they carry the series when it gets a bit bogged down. What a welcome addition to the franchise mythos, and the two elevate Crystal Lake every time they are on screen. Devin Kessler is also strong as his sister, Briana. What starts out as a comedic performance becomes so much more, and the two become a dynamic duo that we root for."

Crystal Lake Is Now On Peacock. Go Watch It!

"A prequel to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees, who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door, digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?" Linda Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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