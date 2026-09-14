Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Cunk on Cinema

Cunk on Cinema: Diane Morgan's Documentarian Takes on Film Industry

Diane Morgan's documentarian Philomena Cunk tackles our love of movies in Cunk on Cinema, coming soon to BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and Netflix.

After helping answer the questions that "Life," "Earth," "Shakespeare," and "Britain" had to offer, Diane Morgan's (Ann Droid) pioneering documentary maker, Philomena Cunk, will be turning her attention to our love affair with the movies. Coming soon to BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and Netflix, Morgan and Charlie Brooker's (Black Mirror) Cunk on Cinema covers everything from the invention of the camera, to the New Wave filmmakers of the 60s, right up to the entrance of CGI and what the future of AI holds. Along the way, Cunk will attempt to demystify it all while sitting in lumpy seats with stale popcorn, asking herself where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can't it tell us? After checking out the first-look image that was released, check out the impressive lineup of names involved in the three-part special:

The three-part series has an insane lineup of folks from across the industry who were will to share their thoughts – and Cunk's inightful follow-ups. We're looking at Michael Bay (director, Bad Boys, The Rock, Transformers), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Sherlock), Daniel Pemberton (composer, Project Hail Mary), Steven E. de Souza (screenwriter, Die Hard, Commando), Oscar-nominated Seamus McGarvey (cinematographer, Avengers Assemble, Atonement), Mark Kermode (critic), Mark Cousins (film maker, author of The Story of Film: An Odyssey), Isabel Stevens (managing editor of Sight and Sound magazine), Helen O'Hara (editor at large at Empire Magazine, author of various books about cinema), Catherine Bray (critic at Screen International), and Bryony Dixon (curator of silent film, BFI).

In addition, David Rubin (casting director of The English Patient, formerly president of the Academy), Jim Dowdall (stunt performer and coordinator, Star Wars, Indiana Jones), Kaleem Aftab (film critic and international film festival programmer), Sarah Churchwell (author, Behold America: A History of America First and the American Dream), Toni Booth (curator of film, National Science and Media Museum), Mo Moshaty (horror specialist), Shelley Cobb (professor of film and feminist media studies, University of Southampton), Jim Al-Khalili (returning interviewee, Cunk on Life, theoretical physicist, public scientist and broadcaster), Harvey G. Cohen (senior lecturer in cultural and creative industries, Kings College), Geoff Andrew (film critic and writer), Ashley Jackson (returning interviewee, Cunk on Earth), Monica B. Pearl (sr lecturer in 20th Century American Lit, English and American Studies, University of Manchester) are also on tap.

Cunk on Cinema is a Pacesetter Production for BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. Charlie Brooker leads a team of writers, including Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Dan Maier, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale, Kali Varghese, and Sam Ward. The director is Al Campbell. The Executive Producers are Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Diane Morgan, and Sam Ward. Navi Lamba is the BBC Commissioning Editor, and Mark Kinsella is Co-Executive Producer for Pacesetter Productions. Cunk on Cinema will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two, and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!