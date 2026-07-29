Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino: CBS Previews Robert & Michelle King's Upcoming Legal Drama

Check out a teaser and images for Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, debuting on October 8th.

Article Summary CBS has released an official Cupertino teaser, offering the best look yet at Robert and Michelle King’s new legal drama.

Cupertino premieres Thursday, October 8th during CBS Premiere Week, alongside George & Mandy’s First Marriage, Eternally Yours, and Elsbeth.

Robert King says Cupertino tackles the reality of tech power, AI’s reach, and Silicon Valley’s growing David vs. Goliath divide.

Set in Silicon Valley, Cupertino follows a legal fight against tech giants, framing the series around timely, real-world stakes.

Earlier this week, we learned that Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino would debut during "CBS Premiere Week," on Thursday, October 8th. The series is set to anchor a night that includes George & Mandy's First Marriage, Eternally Yours, and a show that the Kings are more than a little familiar with, Elsbeth. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the upcoming series, with the release of an official teaser and preview images. In addition, Robert King explained why now was the right time for the David vs. Goliath legal drama.

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a recent profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee). Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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