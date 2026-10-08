Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino Debuts Tonight: Your S01E01: "Michael & Olivia" Preview

With CBS's Cupertino premiering tonight, we've got an updated preview for S01E01: "Michael & Olivia," and a look ahead to S01E02: "Vik & Bo."

Article Summary Cupertino premieres tonight on CBS, and our updated preview spotlights Season 1 Episode 1, “Michael & Olivia.”

Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, fired by a tech start-up, team up to launch a law firm and fight Silicon Valley power.

Episode 2, “Vik & Bo,” finds Cupertino tackling a deadly drone case as Michael and Olivia defend coder Vik Malhotra.

Robert and Michelle King bring Cupertino’s legal drama into today’s tech reality, with AI and billionaire power in focus.

With "CBS Premiere Week" well underway, Robert King and Michelle King are back to work some more legal drama magic with the series premiere of Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode, S01E01: "Michael & Olivia," we've also got a look at what's ahead with next week's episode, S01E02: "Vik & Bo."

Cupertino S01E01: "Michael & Olivia" & S01E02: "Vik & Bo" Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" – The series stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley. Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller), uses her close-knit family connections to help the firm in its inception. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Robert King.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 2: "Vik & Bo" – Michael and Olivia defend Vik Malhotra (Nik Dodani), a Silicon Valley coder being held responsible for an errant drone that killed an onlooker during an elaborate drone display. Also, Christy vets a potential new whistleblower client and Olivia solicits Natalia Boutella (Busy Philipps), the ex-wife of a tech billionaire, to help fund the firm. Rob McClure and Evan Handler guest-star. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Ron Underwood.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a recent profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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