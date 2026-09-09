Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino Official Trailer: "Robin Hood" Law Firm Takes on Big Tech

Premiering on October 8th, here's the trailer for CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino.

Article Summary Cupertino drops its official trailer ahead of CBS Premiere Week, offering the best look yet at the new legal drama.

Premiering Thursday, October 8, Cupertino follows two fired attorneys who launch a Robin Hood-style law firm.

Mike Colter and Rachel Keller lead Cupertino as Michael and Olivia, taking on Silicon Valley's tech giants.

Robert and Michelle King frame Cupertino as a timely David vs. Goliath fight shaped by Big Tech and AI.

We are now down to less than a week until "CBS Premiere Week," with Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino getting a prime spot on Thursday, October 8th. Previously, we shared the official overview and image gallery for S01E01: "Michael & Olivia." But now, we're getting our best look yet at the upcoming series with the release of the official trailer, which we have waiting for you above.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" Preview

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" – The series stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley. Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller), uses her close-knit family connections to help the firm in its inception. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Robert King.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a recent profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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