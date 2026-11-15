Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino Rewind: Check Out Our Preview for S01E05: "Celeste"

With CBS's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino re-airings on Sunday nights, here's our preview for S01E05: "Celeste."

Article Summary Cupertino returns to CBS Sunday re-airings after its Thursday slot, with an encore of Season 1 Episode 5, "Celeste."

In Cupertino S01E05, Olivia recruits Celeste for a class-action suit against an AI firm accused of wage abuse.

Michael, Christy, and Natalia pursue a new lead on Bo as Cupertino’s legal fight expands beyond the courtroom.

The preview includes the official promo and sneak peeks for Cupertino episode "Celeste," written by Dewayne Darian Jones.

After a special Sunday spotlight last weekend that included a new episode and two encore episodes, CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino moved back to its normal time slot on Thursdays last week – but that doesn't mean they stopped running encore episodes after Marshals and Tracker. With that in mind, we have a preview for tonight's re-airing of S01E05: "Celeste" waiting for you below:

Cupertino Rewind – Season 1 Episode 5: "Celeste" Preview

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 5: "Celeste" – Olivia recruits her friend Celeste to be the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against an AI training company accused of wage and overtime abuse. Meanwhile, Michael, Christy, and Natalia track down someone with information on Bo. Written by Dewayne Darian Jones and directed by Nancy Ho.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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