Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino Rewind: See How It All Began (S01E01 & S01E02 Preview)

CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller.

Article Summary CBS turns Sunday night into a Cupertino showcase, airing a new episode plus encores of the first two episodes.

Cupertino S01E01, “Michael & Olivia,” introduces the fired lawyers who launch a firm to battle Silicon Valley giants.

Cupertino S01E02, “Vik & Bo,” centers on a drone death case as Michael and Olivia defend coder Vik Malhotra.

Official preview videos for Cupertino Episodes 1 and 2 offer an early look at the CBS legal drama from Robert and Michelle King.

CBS is showing just how much they know you're going to love Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino by dedicating Sunday night to the hit series. After dropping a new episode to kick off the night, CBS is also airing two encore episodes so that new viewers can get caught up on how it all came together. In honor of tonight being so special, here's a look at the official previews for S01E01: "Michael & Olivia" and S01E02: "Vik & Bo."

Cupertino S01E01: "Michael & Olivia" & S01E02: "Vik & Bo" Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" – The series stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley. Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller), uses her close-knit family connections to help the firm in its inception. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Robert King.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 2: "Vik & Bo" – Michael and Olivia defend Vik Malhotra (Nik Dodani), a Silicon Valley coder being held responsible for an errant drone that killed an onlooker during an elaborate drone display. Also, Christy vets a potential new whistleblower client and Olivia solicits Natalia Boutella (Busy Philipps), the ex-wife of a tech billionaire, to help fund the firm. Rob McClure and Evan Handler guest-star. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Ron Underwood.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a recent profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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