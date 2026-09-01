Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E01: "Michael & Olivia": CBS Previews Series Premiere

Debuting October 8th, here is the overview and images for CBS's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino S01E01: "Michael & Olivia."

Article Summary Cupertino premieres on CBS on October 8, with S01E01 "Michael & Olivia" kicking off the new Silicon Valley legal drama.

Michael Price and Olivia Siffre are wrongfully fired, then launch a law firm to challenge powerful tech giants.

Ella Stiller’s Christy Palladino helps the new firm get started, with the pilot written by Robert and Michelle King.

Robert King says Cupertino taps into the reality of tech power, AI disruption, and a massive David vs. Goliath fight.

With "CBS Premiere Week" only about a month away, the network rolled out a whole lot of new images and overviews for the shows returning or debuting that week. In the case of Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, that means getting a new set of images and an official overview for S01E01: "Michael & Olivia," with the new series set to start hitting screens on Thursday, October 8th.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" Preview

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 1: "Michael & Olivia" – The series stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley. Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller), uses her close-knit family connections to help the firm in its inception. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Robert King.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a recent profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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