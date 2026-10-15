Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E02: "Vik & Bo" Preview: Drone Show Offers Deadly Display

A drone show turns deadly in CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino S01E02: "Vik & Bo."

Article Summary Cupertino S01E02 "Vik & Bo" centers on Michael and Olivia defending a coder blamed for a deadly drone show disaster.

The new Cupertino case mixes murder-by-drone, law firm financing drama, and a whistleblower client under review.

Official Cupertino previews include the episode overview, trailer, and a sneak peek teasing high-stakes courtroom conflict.

An early look at Cupertino S01E03 "Juno" reveals a chatbot-linked patricide case and a dangerous personal twist.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what the first season of Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino has to offer. In S01E02: "Vik & Bo," Michael (Colter) and Olivia (Keller) juggle a case of murder-by-drone, securing financing for their new firm, and the vetting of a potential new client. Seems simple enough, right? And that's just what we know so far. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter. In addition, we have an early look at October 22nd's S01E04: "Juno" and October 29th's S01E05: "A.J. & Buddy."

Cupertino S01E02: "Vik & Bo"; S01E03-S01E04 Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 2: "Vik & Bo" – Michael and Olivia defend Vik Malhotra (Nik Dodani), a Silicon Valley coder being held responsible for an errant drone that killed an onlooker during an elaborate drone display. Also, Christy vets a potential new whistleblower client and Olivia solicits Natalia Boutella (Busy Philipps), the ex-wife of a tech billionaire, to help fund the firm. Rob McClure and Evan Handler guest-star. Written by Robert King and Michelle King, and directed by Ron Underwood. Make sure to check out a special sneak peek posted on the show's Instagram account:

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 3: "Juno" – As part of the deal to fund the firm, Natalia asks Michael and Olivia to take over a case to represent a distraught mother who believes a companion chatbot is responsible for her son's patricide. Also, in an attempt to throw Michael off his game the chatbot company brings in his ex-girlfriend, Nichole (Renee Elise Goldsberry), as opposing counsel. Fisher Stevens guest stars as Natalia's billionaire ex-husband. Rob McClure and Evan Handler guest-star. Written by Jennifer Cacicio and directed by John Dahl.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 4: "A.J. & Buddy" – Michael and Olivia defend the young founders of a prediction market site, one of whom has been arrested while the other flees on his private jet with Christy in tow after a night out together. Meanwhile, Natalia and Nichole spend quality time together at the firm. Amanda Warren guest stars as District Attorney Sally Clausen. Written by Joey Hartstone and directed by Robert King.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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