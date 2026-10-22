Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E03: "Juno" Preview: Was AI an Accessory to Murder?

Check out our updated preview for Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino S01E03: "Juno."

Article Summary Cupertino S01E03 “Juno” finds Michael and Olivia handling a case where an AI chatbot may have pushed a son to murder.

Natalia’s funding deal drives the case, while Michael is rattled when his ex Nichole appears as opposing counsel.

The “Juno” preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, guest cast details, and what to expect next.

There’s also an early preview of Cupertino S01E04 “A.J. & Buddy,” centered on founders, arrests, and a private jet escape.

We're back with our weekly look at what the first season of Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino has to offer. In S01E03: "Juno," Michael (Colter) and Olivia (Keller) tackle a case where an AI may have led to murder. Along the way, Michael and Natalia (Busy Philipps) both find themselves forced to deal with issues with exes. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, we also have an early look at October 29th's S01E05: "A.J. & Buddy."

Cupertino S01E03: "Juno" & S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy" Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 3: "Juno" – As part of the deal to fund the firm, Natalia asks Michael and Olivia to take over a case to represent a distraught mother who believes a companion chatbot is responsible for her son's patricide. Also, in an attempt to throw Michael off his game the chatbot company brings in his ex-girlfriend, Nichole (Renee Elise Goldsberry), as opposing counsel. Fisher Stevens guest stars as Natalia's billionaire ex-husband. Rob McClure and Evan Handler guest-star. Written by Jennifer Cacicio and directed by John Dahl.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 4: "A.J. & Buddy" – Michael and Olivia defend the young founders of a prediction market site, one of whom has been arrested while the other flees on his private jet with Christy in tow after a night out together. Meanwhile, Natalia and Nichole spend quality time together at the firm. Amanda Warren guest stars as District Attorney Sally Clausen. Written by Joey Hartstone and directed by Robert King.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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