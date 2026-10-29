Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy" Preview: No One Could Predict This

Along with an updated preview for CBS's Cupertino, S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy," we've got an important programming note about November 8th.

Article Summary Cupertino S01E04 “A.J. & Buddy” finds Michael and Olivia defending prediction market founders amid arrest and a private-jet escape.

The latest Cupertino preview teases a familiar face on board, plus Natalia and Nichole bonding back at the firm.

CBS sets a key Cupertino programming update: new episodes air Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, with a special Nov. 8 Sunday event.

Also ahead, Cupertino previews S01E05 “Celeste,” S01E06 “Harper,” and S01E07 “YUNGWOOD,” with major AI-driven cases.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with the first season of Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino has to offer. In S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy," Michael (Colter) and Olivia (Keller) defend the founders of a prediction market site. Of course, that's not an easy thing to do when one of them has fled arrest on a private jet – and with a very familiar face aboard. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more waiting for you below. In addition, we've got overviews and images for S01E05: "Celeste," S01E06: "Harper," and S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" – as well as this very important programming note about Sunday, November 8th:

CBS will present a special airing of the critically acclaimed new series rated 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, CUPERTINO, on Sunday, Nov. 8, featuring an all-new episode ("Harper") at 8:00 PM ET/PT, followed by two encore episodes ("Michael & Olivia" and "Vik & Bo"). CUPERTINO stars Mike Colter, Rachel Keller, Ella Stiller, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Nik Dodani. In advance of the special airing, a new episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by another new episode on Thursday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Cupertino Season 1: S01E04 – S01E07 Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 4: "A.J. & Buddy" – Michael and Olivia defend the young founders of a prediction market site, one of whom has been arrested while the other flees on his private jet with Christy in tow after a night out together. Meanwhile, Natalia and Nichole spend quality time together at the firm. Amanda Warren guest stars as District Attorney Sally Clausen. Written by Joey Hartstone and directed by Robert King.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 5: "Celeste" – Olivia recruits her friend Celeste to be the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against an AI training company accused of wage and overtime abuse. Meanwhile, Michael, Christy, and Natalia track down someone with information on Bo. Written by Dewayne Darian Jones and directed by Nancy Ho.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 6: "Harper" – When Christy's roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Keith Eisner and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 7: "YUNGWOOD" – Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's (Method Man) streaming revenue. Also, Michael fights through familial disagreements when he goes up against his dad as opposing counsel. Cliff Smith (Method Man) guest stars as legendary rapper YUNGWOOD. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Rob Hardy.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!