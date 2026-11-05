Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E05: "Celeste" Preview; Big Sunday Programming Note

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05: "Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode.

Article Summary Cupertino S01E05: "Celeste" spotlights Olivia’s class-action case against an AI training company over wage abuse.

CBS gives Cupertino a big boost with a special Sunday airing, delivering three new episodes across one packed week.

Cupertino S01E06: "Harper" turns a transplant dispute into a remote legal sprint as Michael and Olivia race to act.

Cupertino S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" takes on AI-made music, with Method Man guest-starring in a fight over copycat songs.

The good news? CBS is going to give Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino a big spotlight this week. The catch? We've got Sunday in the mix with a new episode, meaning we're getting three new episodes over seven days. With that in mind, we have a look at what's on tap tonight with S01E05: "Celeste," followed by a look at what's ahead with November 8th's S01E06: "Harper" and November 12th's S01E07: "YUNGWOOD." Here's a look at the official programming note that was released about this week and the weekend:

CBS will present a special airing of the critically acclaimed new series rated 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, CUPERTINO, on Sunday, Nov. 8, featuring an all-new episode ("Harper") at 8:00 PM ET/PT, followed by two encore episodes ("Michael & Olivia" and "Vik & Bo"). CUPERTINO stars Mike Colter, Rachel Keller, Ella Stiller, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Nik Dodani. In advance of the special airing, a new episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by another new episode on Thursday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Cupertino Season 1: S01E05 – S01E07 Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 5: "Celeste" – Olivia recruits her friend Celeste to be the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against an AI training company accused of wage and overtime abuse. Meanwhile, Michael, Christy, and Natalia track down someone with information on Bo. Written by Dewayne Darian Jones and directed by Nancy Ho.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 6: "Harper" – When Christy's roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Keith Eisner and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 7: "YUNGWOOD" – Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's (Method Man) streaming revenue. Also, Michael fights through familial disagreements when he goes up against his dad as opposing counsel. Cliff Smith (Method Man) guest stars as legendary rapper YUNGWOOD. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Rob Hardy.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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