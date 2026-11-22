Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E06: "Harper" Rewind; S01E09 "Khalil & Luke" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's re-airing of CBS's Cupertino, S01E06: "Harper," we look ahead to December 3rd's S01E09: "Khalil & Luke."

Article Summary CBS’s Cupertino re-airs S01E06 “Harper” tonight, with Michael and Olivia battling an AI-rigged transplant case in traffic.

Cupertino returns December 3 with S01E09 “Khalil & Luke,” centering on a wrongfully imprisoned teen and AI-faked precedent.

S01E06 “Harper” features Erich Bergen guest-starring as Carl Kenner, from writer Keith Eisner and director Rosemary Rodriguez.

Robert King says Cupertino taps Silicon Valley’s AI power imbalance, with Mike Colter and Rachel Keller taking on tech elites.

Now we know why CBS has been running repeats of Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino on Sunday nights. With the hit series set to join Marshals and Tracker beginning in 2027, we've got another "rewind" episode tonight: S01E06: "Harper." An AI algorithm's decision to swap around an organ donor list could prove deadly. The problem? A traffic jam has everyone fighting the legal battle from their cars. But we have more than just a preview of tonight's re-airing for you to check out. With Cupertino returning on December 3rd, we have an official overview and image gallery for S01E09: "Khalil & Luke."

Cupertino S01E06: "Harper"; S01E09 "Khalil & Luke" Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 6: "Harper" – When Christy's roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Keith Eisner and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 9: "Khalil & Luke" – Michael and Olivia defend a wrongfully imprisoned teen against a tech-biased judge and an ADA citing AI-fabricated precedent. Meanwhile, sparks reignite between Michael and Nichole. Written by Jennifer Cacicio and directed by Joe Menendez.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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