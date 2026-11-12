Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" Preview: Method Man Guest Stars

Method Man guest stars in tonight's new episode of CBS's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, S01E07: "YUNGWOOD."

Article Summary Cupertino S01E07, "YUNGWOOD," brings Method Man in as a rap legend battling an AI music studio over creative rights.

Michael and Olivia’s latest Cupertino case gets personal as Michael faces off against his own father as opposing counsel.

The episode preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details on tonight’s new Cupertino legal showdown.

There’s also an early look at Cupertino S01E08, "Judith & Michael," centered on a journalist framed for murder.

After a special Sunday spotlight that included a new episode and two encore episodes, CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino is back in its regular time slot tonight – and it's got Method Man on hand to welcome us back. In S01E07: "YUNGWOOD," Michael (Colter) and Olivia (Keller) represent legendary rapper YUNGWOOD (Method Man) in a case involving AI and creative rights – a case that gets very personal for Michael. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, get an early look at S01E08: "Judith & Michael."

Cupertino S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" & S01E08: "Judith & Michael"

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 7: "YUNGWOOD" – Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's (Method Man) streaming revenue. Also, Michael fights through familial disagreements when he goes up against his dad as opposing counsel. Cliff Smith (Method Man) guest stars as legendary rapper YUNGWOOD. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Rob Hardy.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 8: "Judith & Michael" – Michael and Olivia defend a journalist who is framed for murder in a case that exposes the vast surveillance apparatus tracking every American. Meanwhile, Bo tries to reconnect with Christy and the team. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Sejal Pachisia and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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