Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino S01E08: "Judith & Michael" Preview: Who's Watching Who?

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Mike Colter- and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, S01E08: "Judith & Michael."

Article Summary CBS's Cupertino returns tonight with S01E08, "Judith & Michael," sending Michael and Olivia into a surveillance-fueled case.

Cupertino Episode 8 finds Michael and Olivia defending a journalist framed for murder as a vast spying apparatus comes into focus.

Bo tries to reconnect with Christy and the team in Cupertino S01E08, with Erich Bergen guest-starring as Carl Kenner.

Robert King says Cupertino taps the reality of tech, AI, and Silicon Valley power driving a very modern David vs. Goliath fight.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Mike Colter– and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, which will shift to Sunday nights in 2027 when the hit series moves its night. But for now, our focus is on tonight's episode, S01E08: "Judith & Michael," in which Michael (Colter) and Olivia (Keller) take on a case that sends them spiraling down a national surveillance rabbit hole. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for the season's newest case:

Cupertino S01E08: "Judith & Michael" Preview

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 8: "Judith & Michael" – Michael and Olivia defend a journalist who is framed for murder in a case that exposes the vast surveillance apparatus tracking every American. Meanwhile, Bo tries to reconnect with Christy and the team. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Sejal Pachisia and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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