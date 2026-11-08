Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino

Cupertino: Special Night, New Episode: Our S01E06: "Harper" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's special new episode of CBS's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, S01E06: "Harper."

Article Summary Cupertino S01E06 "Harper" puts Michael and Olivia in a race to stop an AI-twisted transplant decision before surgery.

A massive traffic jam forces the Cupertino legal fight to unfold remotely, with everyone battling the case from cars.

The preview also teases Cupertino S01E07 "YUNGWOOD," as an AI-music studio threatens a rap icon’s livelihood.

Cupertino S01E08 "Judith & Michael" raises the stakes with a murder frame-up tied to America’s surveillance machine.

CBS has handed off Sunday night to Robert King and Michelle King's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, offering a reairing of the first two episodes after kicking off the night with S01E06: "Harper." Tonight, an AI algorithm's decision to swap around an organ donor list could prove deadly. The problem? A traffic jam has everyone fighting the legal battle from their cars. Here's a look at what's on tap tonight, followed by previews for S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" and S01E08: "Judith & Michael."

Cupertino Season 1: S01E06 – S01E08 Previews

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 6: "Harper" – When Christy's roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Keith Eisner and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 7: "YUNGWOOD" – Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's (Method Man) streaming revenue. Also, Michael fights through familial disagreements when he goes up against his dad as opposing counsel. Cliff Smith (Method Man) guest stars as legendary rapper YUNGWOOD. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Rob Hardy.

Cupertino Season 1 Episode 8: "Judith & Michael" – Michael and Olivia defend a journalist who is framed for murder in a case that exposes the vast surveillance apparatus tracking every American. Meanwhile, Bo tries to reconnect with Christy and the team. Erich Bergen guest stars as Carl Kenner. Written by Sejal Pachisia and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

CBS's Cupertino is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are Ella Stiller (Christy Palladino) and Nik Dodani (Vikram Malhotra), with Busy Philipps (Natalia Boutella) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Nichole E. Ferebee).

"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared during a profile of the upcoming CBS series. "The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small."

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Sam Hoffman.

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