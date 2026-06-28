Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cyberpunk edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Set for Fall 2026: Details, Key Art Released

Set for Fall 2026, check out the key art and new details released by Netflix for Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2, directed by Kai Ikarashi.

It was at Anime Expo 2025, during CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators," when story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor, voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez), and host Joey "The Anime Man" Bizinger were joined by a special guest, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi, for a spirited discussion about how the franchise came together. And that's when they dropped the news that a new collaboration between CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger was on the way: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. In addition, Imaishi officially passed the torch to Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), who is making his directorial debut with. Nearly a year later, Netflix has announced that the animated series will be released this fall. In addition, a new key art poster was released, spotlighting the major players:

Weak Kingsley (standing in the back): Once known as 'King,' a veteran Edgerunner at the top of his game, Weak now lives in the shadow of his former glory.

D (sitting on the left): A Snack Nation Netrunner with sharp technical skills and a sharper hunger for revenge, D hunts the killer who wiped out his clan.

Roman Carax (down in front): A young cinephile in search of real stories in a city that abandoned cinema for braindances. Obsessed with documenting the truth and following the lives of other people.

Talia Yang (sitting on the right): Though she hails from the corpo towers, her heart belongs to chrome and violence.

Set within the world of "Cyberpunk 2077," the ten-episode standalone story is described as a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? Joining the team are lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), who will be responsible for adapting the screenplay.

"David's story might be over, but there's plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before," shared Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Now, you can check out the first official teaser for the upcoming animated series (waiting for you above), with more details and intel coming soon.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was created in collaboration with CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger. It is now in production and expected to be released on Netflix (the date is still to be determined). More information about the anime can be found on the official website, its newsletter, or X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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