Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cyberpunk edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Teaser: A New Night City Neon Nightmare

Set to hit Netflix screens this Fall, here's a look at the newest official teaser for CD Projekt Red and Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 drops a new official teaser, offering the best look yet at Netflix's Fall return to Night City.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 teaser includes music by Tsuneo Imahori and Rico Nasty's "You Can't Run From Me."

Netflix, CD Projekt Red, and Trigger preview a brutal standalone Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 story with a fresh cast.

New character details spotlight Weak, D, Roman Carax, and Talia Yang as Night City's next neon nightmare takes shape.

Heading into today, CD Projekt Red, Trigger, and Netflix have been rolling out introductions to the new faces set to hit our screens this Fall when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 premieres. Over the weekend, a new key art poster and a rundown of who's who was released – along with the heads up that a new teaser would be dropping on Monday. Well, that's exactly what we got earlier today, with our best look yet, including an original score from Tsuneo Imahori, as well as the track "You Can't Run From Me" — written by Maria Kelly and Drew Polovick and performed by Rico Nasty. Check out the official teaser above, and then stick around for new images, an overview, and a character rundown below.

Gear up for a return to the world of Cyberpunk, where only the ruthless survive, and one wrong move can get you flatlined. This standalone story throws a fresh cast of characters into the darkest corners of Night City and brings a raw, gritty take on the world of the future. Lawless and unforgiving, this is Night City at its most brutal. Here's a rundown of our major players:

Weak Kingsley (standing in the back): Once known as 'King,' a veteran Edgerunner at the top of his game, Weak now lives in the shadow of his former glory.

D (sitting on the left): A Snack Nation Netrunner with sharp technical skills and a sharper hunger for revenge, D hunts the killer who wiped out his clan.

Roman Carax (down in front): A young cinephile in search of real stories in a city that abandoned cinema for braindances. Obsessed with documenting the truth and following the lives of other people.

Talia Yang (sitting on the right): Though she hails from the corpo towers, her heart belongs to chrome and violence.

"David's story might be over, but there's plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before," shared Hugo Award winner Bartosz Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Brought to you by CD Projekt Red and Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is directed by Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), with Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) as the lead designer.

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