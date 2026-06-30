Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Voice Cast Revealed, Fifth Character Teased

Here's the voice cast for Netflix, CD Projekt Red and Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and what's this about a mysterious fifth character?

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 reveals more of its Japanese and English voice cast ahead of the Netflix anime’s Fall debut.

New character details spotlight Weak Kingsley, D, Roman Carax, and Talia Yang as Night City’s next major players.

A mysterious fifth Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 character is being teased, adding another layer of intrigue to the new story.

The latest teaser also features music by Tsuneo Imahori and the Rico Nasty-performed track “You Can’t Run From Me.”

Though it isn't set to hit Netflix screens until this Fall, June has proven to be a very good month for fans who've been waiting to learn more about what CD Projekt Red and Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has to offer. After being introduced to the new cast of characters, we're learning who's on tap for the Japanese voice cast – as well as an update on the English voice cast. But even more intriguing than that? It looks like there's a "Mysterious Fifth Character" yet to be revealed. Hmmm… And don't forget to check out the latest teaser from earlier this week, including an original score from Tsuneo Imahori, as well as the track "You Can't Run From Me" — written by Maria Kelly and Drew Polovick and performed by Rico Nasty.

Gear up for a return to the world of Cyberpunk, where only the ruthless survive, and one wrong move can get you flatlined. This standalone story throws a fresh cast of characters into the darkest corners of Night City and brings a raw, gritty take on the world of the future. Lawless and unforgiving, this is Night City at its most brutal. Here's an updated rundown of our major players:

Weak Kingsley, voiced by Kentaro Tone (Haku in Utawarerumono Mask of Truth): Once known as "King," Kingsley is a veteran edgerunner at the top of his game, but now lives in the shadow of his former glory.

D, voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Shigaraki in My Hero Academia): A Snake Nation netrunner with sharp technical skills and a sharper hunger for revenge, D hunts the killer who wiped out his clan.

Roman Carax, voiced by Momoka Terasawa (Chika in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!): Roman Carax is a young cinephile chasing real stories in a city that's abandoned film for braindance. Obsessed with documenting truth, he shadows the lives of others – only to learn that, unlike his favorite reels, Night City's stories are messy, brutal, and rarely tied up with a clean ending.

Talia Yang, voiced by Akari Kito (Nezuko in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba): Raised in corpo towers but hardened in Maelstrom's grip, Talia is fiercely independent and steeped in the gang's hyper-violent, chrome-obsessed culture.

Mysterious Fifth Character????

For the English cast, we learned that Valeria Rodriguez will voice Roman Carax, and Kimoy Lee will voice Talia Yang.

"David's story might be over, but there's plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before," shared Hugo Award winner Bartosz Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Brought to you by CD Projekt Red and Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is directed by Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), with Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) as the lead designer.

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